Conduent to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), a digital interactions company, plans to report its second-quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after market close. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The call will be available by live audio webcast along with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com/.

The conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-883-0383 (international dial-in 1-412-902-6506) at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET. The entry number for this call is 7982536.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 one hour after the conference call concludes on August 8, 2019. The replay ID is 10132419.

For international calls, please select a dial-in number from:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

The telephone recording will be available until 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2019.

About Conduent

As one of the largest business process companies in the world, Conduent manages mission-critical digital interactions at massive scale – helping global businesses and governments stay ahead of rapidly evolving expectations. We leverage the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with innovations in automation, AI and blockchain technologies, to elevate every constituent interaction, and deliver advanced digital experiences that are more efficient, seamless and satisfying. It's why a majority of Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent to manage essential interactions on their behalf and move their operations forward.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use our HR Services, and nearly 9 million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, medical claims administration, eligibility and enrollment, transportation and mobility systems, end-user engagement or benefit administration – Conduent makes every interaction more individualized, immediate and intelligent. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

