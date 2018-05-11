Conduent's Brian Webb-Walsh to Present at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Presentation: 4:20 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: The Westin Boston Waterfront

Presenter: Brian Webb-Walsh, chief financial officer, Conduent

Live webcast: Provided by J.P. Morgan at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc18/sessions/15018-conduent/webcast

A replay will be available on the company's website shortly after the presentation.

About Conduent

Conduent (NYSE: CNDT) is the world's largest provider of diversified business services with leading capabilities in transaction processing, automation and analytics. The company's global workforce is dedicated to helping its large and diverse client base deliver quality services to the people they serve. These clients include the majority of the Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities.

Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning - Conduent manages and modernizes these interactions to create value for both its clients and their constituents. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

