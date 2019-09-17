Conduit Health Partners and Central Logic Join Forces to Improve Care Access and Drive Health System Growth

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduit Health Partners , a patient access company that develops strategies to mitigate risk and help health systems grow, and Central Logic , the leading innovator in Access Center software solutions, announced today at the Patient Flow Summit a preferred partnership to improve care access and operational efficiency for health systems nationwide.

Many health systems use ineffective means of managing patient transfers, such as electronic health record (EHR) systems, spreadsheets or even paper, but none of those options are optimized for that purpose. This partnership will allow health systems that have not yet implemented their own transfer center to benefit from a comprehensive technology platform from Central Logic, operated by experienced registered nurses from Conduit Health Partners. Conduit Health Partners nurse teams exclusively serve their clients so they can knowledgably collaborate with referral organizations to connect patients to needed care 24/7. The partnership will help health systems maximize growth by emphasizing care access, patient acquisition and retention, while significantly reducing administrative burden.

"Both Central Logic and Conduit Health Partners agree that the future of health system growth and success depend on delivering patients safe, quick and efficient access to the right care at the right location without delay," said Angie Franks, president and CEO of Central Logic. "That is why this partnership is such a great fit and why we are thrilled to help health systems who do not yet have their own Access Center take advantage of this hugely important growth and care quality improvement opportunity. Individually, our companies offer tremendous value to any healthcare organization, but together we are even better."

"This partnership brings to life Conduit Health Partners' mission of providing responsive expert guidance to improve care access while creating efficiencies in patient navigation," said Cheryl Dalton-Norman, president, Conduit Health Partners. "We couldn't be happier that Central Logic has joined us on this journey. Our combined solutions will help clients achieve revenue growth, grow and retain appropriate patient volume and streamline operations while allowing them to focus on other important aspects of operating their health system. As a result, they will attract new patients, improve retention rates and identify opportunities for growth and improvement."

Conduit Health Partners and Central Logic are Better Together

Conduit Health Partners' nurses have diverse clinical experience with adult and pediatric competencies, multi-state licensure, critical thinking skills and clinical judgment skills. Central Logic's technology offers a holistic, real-time perspective on the health system's facilities and providers, which enables the dedicated nurse teams from Conduit Health Partners to find the best care venue and helps them connect referrers with the appropriate consulting physicians. This reduces the patient's time to treatment and delivers the best possible care.

In addition to having a dedicated team operating a health system's patient care navigation platform, the preferred partnership will help clients gain a clearer perspective of patient flow through data tracking and visualization features, as well as easy-to-use reporting tools that enable them to identify and explore additional improvement areas.

Both Central Logic and Conduit Health Partners' clients have achieved tremendous growth. Client organizations have typically achieved a 12-20% first year transfer volume increase with sustained year over year results and a 10-20% decrease in outbound patient transfers.

"Our collective approach to optimizing care access is built on years of collected best practices and proven results from our partnering health systems. Eighty thousand inbound and outbound patient transfers have driven significant savings, new volumes and additional revenue to our clients' bottom line," said Dalton-Norman.

"We are excited about our future and look forward to partnering with organizations, exceeding their expectations and helping them surpass their goals," Franks said.

About Central Logic

For health systems, managing patient transfers is a life-saving endeavor. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built solution provides superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize the operations of health system Access Centers. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver strong growth, find new ways to improve patient outcomes and make their operations more effective, today and into the future. Based in Utah, Central Logic is an industry leader with a 96% customer retention rate. The company has been named a "fastest growing private company" by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com .

About Conduit Health Partners

Conduit connects patients and providers, partnering with your health system in patient navigation. Aimed at encouraging volume growth through patient acquisition and retention, our services help you effectively manage inbound and outbound transfers. Our experienced contact center nurses guide you in finding the best locations and practitioners for patient needs, to ease access to care for patients. Conduit serves as a partner for over 45 hospitals and has managed over 80,000 inbound and outbound transfers and direct admissions. Conduit Health Partners is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bon Secours Mercy Health. To learn more, visit www.conduithp.com.

