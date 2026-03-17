Conduit Health Raises $17 Million Series A to Rebuild the Path to Insurance-Covered Medical Supplies

For the millions of Medicare and Medicaid patients who face confusion, delays, and denials, Conduit Health's consumer-oriented model consolidates the entire journey from prescription to delivery, replacing a weeks-long process with a single accountable platform

Powered by CareOS—a proprietary AI model trained on over 50,000 patient interactions–Conduit's technology predicts coverage and automates payer workflows in real time to accelerate approvals and cut through insurance bottlenecks

Conduit Health has scaled rapidly since launching in late 2024, having seen more patients in February 2026 than the entire first half of 2025, and is strongly positioned to serve the growing Medicare–Medicaid population aging at home

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduit Health, a consumer-oriented provider of insurance-covered medical supplies and services for Medicare and Medicaid patients, today announced a $17 million Series A to expand its vertically-integrated model that brings clinical care, insurance authorization, and medical supply fulfillment together under one coordinated structure. The round was led by Drive Capital, with participation from prior lead investors XYZ Ventures, Twelve Below, Eniac Ventures, and others, bringing the company's total funding to $22 million.

Despite an estimated 50 million Americans relying on insurance-covered home medical supplies, only a fraction successfully access those benefits. While Medicare and Medicaid benefits exist, using them requires navigating shifting payer rules, physician documentation requirements, prior authorizations, and supplier coordination. What should be a straightforward benefit frequently stretches into weeks of paperwork, phone calls, and uncertainty. For many patients and caregivers, the administrative burden becomes the barrier, leading to delays, denials, and out-of-pocket spending for supplies that are already covered.

Conduit assumes responsibility for this complexity, consolidating clinical evaluation, insurance authorization, and medical supply fulfillment within a single operating model. When a patient expresses demand for equipment, Conduit connects them to a licensed provider and manages prescribing, coverage verification, and delivery within one coordinated system. Aligning clinical workflows with reimbursement logic allows Conduit to move from evaluation to fulfillment without the administrative handoffs that delay access to care.

In just 16 months since its public launch, Conduit has delivered supplies to over 50,000 patients, while increasing its product catalog four times over and widening its payer network to include more than 100 health plans and nearly 90M covered lives.

"By unifying all of the clinical, administrative, and fulfillment work around an intelligent operating layer, we offer a care model that actually works for patients. Until now, the red tape in DME procurement—particularly in Medicare and Medicaid—has profoundly hindered access to these essentials," said Natan Wise, Co-Founder and CEO of Conduit Health. "We built Conduit so the most vulnerable members of our communities can stay healthy and independent at home. The status quo simply doesn't work for them, and as a company that isn't something we are willing to accept."

Central to its model is CareOS (Conduit Authorization and Reimbursement Engine), an agentic AI platform that interprets and acts on complex Medicare, Medicaid, and managed care rules in real time. The AI-powered platform predicts approval likelihood before claims are filed and orchestrates agents that manage documentation and routing across payer environments, enabling Conduit to take on denial risk and standardize workflows at scale. CareOS codifies and automates against hundreds of thousands of payer-specific rules across states, products, and managed care plans, informed by more than 50,000 patient cases to date. The model gets stronger with every new case that moves through the system.

"Conduit Health started with durable medical equipment because it's historically been one of the most challenging and exhausting benefits for patients to access," said Rocky Seftel, Co-Founder of Conduit Health. "Our mission is to make it easier for patients to access what they're already entitled to, and our foundation was designed to ultimately expand into a broader range of insurance-covered services. We are building towards our vision of every eligible American having easy access to covered benefits beyond DME, like transportation to medical appointments, medically-tailored meals, and home modifications."

In addition to direct access for patients and caregivers, Conduit works with referral partners including managed long-term services and supports (MLTSS) plans, home care agencies, discharge planning teams, skilled nursing facilities, case management organizations, and other care coordination providers. In traditional DME workflows, referral partners often absorb the administrative friction of medical supply fulfillment, but Conduit compresses that workflow, reducing partner labor and shortening the path from discharge or referral to home delivery.

"The healthcare system makes it nearly impossible for individuals to obtain the home care equipment they need, covered by their insurance. Natan and Rocky identified this acute pain point, and the solution the team built feels like magic for the consumer," said Molly Bonakdarpour, General Partner at Drive Capital. "Conduit is easily engaging the hardest to reach patients in healthcare by simply making their lives easier, and it shows in how fast the company is growing."

About Conduit Health

Conduit Health is a consumer-oriented provider of insurance-covered medical supplies and services for Medicare and Medicaid patients. Conduit integrates clinical evaluation, insurance authorization, and medical supply fulfillment into a single coordinated operating model, assuming responsibility for the administrative complexity that delays access to care.

At the core of Conduit's platform is CareOS, its proprietary AI-powered authorization and reimbursement engine trained on over 50,000 patient interactions. CareOS interprets complex payer rules and streamlines approvals across Medicare, Medicaid, and managed care plans. By combining its agentic infrastructure with live customer support, Conduit is able to deliver a more predictable path from prescription to delivery without compromising on high-quality, human-led patient experiences.

For more information, visit conduithealth.com.

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SOURCE Conduit Health