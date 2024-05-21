Conduit Power and Riley Permian Announce Expansion of Partnership for the Sale of Merchant Power in ERCOT

HOUSTON and OKLAHOMA CITY, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduit Power, LLC ("Conduit") and Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. ("Riley Permian") today announced that they entered into definitive agreements to expand the scope of their joint venture, RPC Power, LLC ("RPC Power"), to build new power generation and storage assets for the sale of energy and ancillary services to ERCOT, the Texas power grid operator.

RPC Power was created in March 2023 to own and operate power generation assets that use Riley Permian's produced natural gas to power its oilfield operations in Yoakum County, Texas. The expanded scope will enable RPC Power to initiate sales of dispatchable power and related services to ERCOT, with plans for 100MW of natural gas fueled generation and battery energy storage systems across multiple facilities in West Texas. The facilities are targeted for commercial operations throughout 2025.

In conjunction with the agreements, Conduit will operate the facilities and dispatch power into ERCOT through its qualified scheduling entity. Riley Permian increased its ownership in RPC Power from 35% to 50% and has agreed to sell up to 10 MMcf/d of natural gas to RPC Power as feedstock supply for the generation facilities.

"Our JV expansion at RPC Power represents a significant milestone for our company, and we are proud to build upon our successful partnership with Riley Permian," said Travis Windholz, Conduit Managing Director. "Conduit's decentralized generation approach and focus on modularity prioritizes grid resiliency, flexibility and profitability in a rapidly changing power landscape. Additionally, replacing inefficient legacy generation with more efficient mobile engine technology helps lower emissions on the grid and further enables energy transition."

Riley Permian CFO Philip Riley added, "We're excited for this new phase of our power development effort with Conduit. This project aims to capitalize on West Texas market dynamics including abundant, associated natural gas production, gas midstream egress limitations and shortfalls of dispatchable, reliable power. We see an opportunity to achieve value uplift with our natural gas, diversify our revenue mix and invest in power markets with attractive fundamentals."

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor for Conduit and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor for Riley Permian.

About Conduit Power

Conduit Power builds and operates distributed power generation resources. Conduit, through its Conduit Core and Conduit Edge solutions, allows customers to co-locate power generation near their operations and to sell power to the market, as a producer. Conduit is a portfolio company of Grey Rock Investment Partners. For more information, please visit www.conduitpower.co.

About Riley Permian

Riley Permian is a growth-oriented, independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. For more information, please visit www.rileypermian.com.

About Grey Rock Investment Partners

Grey Rock Investment Partners is a private equity firm with more than $1.0 billion in asset value across its private equity fund platform. The firm invests across the energy value chain with private equity funds focusing on investments in natural resources, carbon capture, industrial electrification, and power optimization. For more information, please visit www.grey-rock.com.

