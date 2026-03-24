Conduit Raises $6M to Build the AI Operating System for Dock and Yard Operations

Funded by Innovation Endeavors and Y Combinator, the round will scale Conduit's dock and yard management system—already trusted by 100+ customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conduit, a dock and yard management system for warehouses, today announced a $6 million Seed round led by Innovation Endeavors, with participation from Y Combinator. The round will accelerate Conduit's mission to replace manual shipping and receiving systems with AI-powered workflows.

Dock and yard operations are central to every warehouse, determining how efficiently, safely, and securely goods flow in and out. Yet most facilities still rely on a combination of email, spreadsheets, and manual processes — leaving critical operational data trapped in inboxes and spreadsheets rather than working for the business.

"We are building Conduit so any warehouse can run shipping and receiving on a single system. That means less time spent coordinating, higher throughput, and real visibility across the network," said Conrad Lilleness, Founder and CEO of Conduit. "It also means the structured workflows finally exist. You can't put agents on top of chaos. Before AI can direct warehouse operations, you need a system that knows what's actually happening."

What Conduit Does

Conduit's modular solutions — dock scheduling, driver self-check-in, documentation, and yard management — replace manual coordination with connected workflows. Operators can start with one and expand over time. Together, they form a system of record for every shipment, every driver interaction, and every yard movement.

That structured data is what makes AI possible. Most warehouses can't benefit from AI because the underlying operational data doesn't exist in a usable form. Conduit centralizes this valuable data and is building AI-directed workflows where exceptions are caught automatically, schedules adapt in real time, and every site learns from every other.

"By integrating Conduit into the Flexport platform, we've replaced manual email chains and siloed tools with real-time visibility, significantly reducing dwell times and operational costs," said Cody Moreland, Sr. Director of Fulfillment at Flexport. "It has transformed our docks from a reactive process into a scalable, high-visibility advantage for our merchants."

Proven Traction

Conduit serves hundreds of customers across North America, from regional 3PLs to national shippers. The company has achieved 172% net dollar retention, reflecting strong product-market fit and expanding usage across modules and facilities.

Conduit customers typically:

Save 2 hours per team member per day

Increase throughput by 20%

Reduce driver check-in time to 1-3 minutes

Go live in under two weeks

"Conduit stands out as the only solution where adoption was almost immediate and operational improvements were visible within the first week," said Anthony Joyce, Director of Logistics at BODYARMOR. "We saw a 24% reduction in dwell time and a 21% reduction in dock time since rollout."

What's Next

Conduit will use the funding to deepen its product, grow its team, and expand its reach. On the product side, the company will further invest in its core platform and AI-based workflows — predictive scheduling, real-time exception alerting, cross-facility benchmarking, and intelligent driver workflows — all built on the proprietary operational data Conduit captures. The company also plans to grow its engineering and customer success teams to meet rising demand from shippers and 3PL providers.

"AI is transforming logistics by automating workflows and bringing together the underlying data infrastructure. Most warehouses aren't there yet. Conduit is changing that. What excites us is that operators don't just adopt Conduit - they expand it across their entire networks. That combination of strong operational value and the team's execution makes us excited to partner with Conrad, Kevin, and the team," said Harpinder Singh, Managing Partner at Innovation Endeavors.

Conduit is available today. To learn more or request a demo, visit helloconduit.com.

About Conduit

Conduit is a dock and yard management system that helps warehouses centralize shipping and receiving. Its modular products — dock scheduling, driver check-in, documentation, and yard management — replace manual coordination with connected workflows, helping operators increase throughput and reduce administrative burden across their facilities. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Francisco, Conduit serves more than 100 customers across North America. Learn more at helloconduit.com.

SOURCE Conduit Software Inc