Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Size Worth $1.07 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cone beam computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 1.07 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028. The market is driven by a rise in the volume of digital imaging procedures, especially in the field of dentistry. Dental surgeries and other diagnostic imaging fields are undergoing a digital transformation process with intraoral optical scanners, 3D imaging technologies, and software applications designed for smooth operations of the imaging devices.

Key Insights & Findings:

Based on application, the dental implantology segment held the largest share in 2020 as the implants offer patients feasible options for teeth replacement treatments. With the rising R&D in this field, dental implants are available with better biomaterials and improved designs

The orthodontics application segment is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 as this segment covers complex dental treatments, including misaligned teeth, smile gaps, and crooked teeth

By patient position, the seated position segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 as patients can be still in a seating position than a standing position. CBCT imaging can be done easily in a seating position

In terms of end use, the dental clinics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 and is likely to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Most of the patients prefer visiting clinics due to the availability of specialists, cost efficiency, and improved technology

In 2020, North America dominated the CBCT market in terms of revenue owing to the factors such as the presence of independent clinics and rising R&D activities in digital imaging. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rising awareness about 3D imaging procedures and expanding healthcare infrastructure in the region

Read 80 page market research report, "Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Dental Implantology, Orthodontics), By Patient Position (Seated Position, Standing Position), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Cone beam CT imaging is performed with the help of a rotating platform with the X-ray source and detector and uses a single flat panel. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) produces a cone beam of radiation instead of a fan beam. The entire scanning process of the target area is done in a single rotation, hence reducing the radiation exposure significantly. These highly accurate, low radiation dose, and small footprint CBCT systems have transformed daily clinical practices.

As per the American Cancer Society, about 35,000 cases of mouth, tongue, and throat cancers are diagnosed in the U.S. annually, with the average age of most people diagnosed with these cancers is over 60 years. According to the World Dental Federation, globally, about 30% of people aged 65 to 74 years have no natural tooth, and this burden is expected to increase with the aging of the population. The growing incidence rate of such oral diseases in this age group is likely to increase the demand for digital diagnostic imaging in the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cone beam computed tomography market based on application, patient position, end-use, and region:

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Dental Implantology

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Orthodontics

Endodontics

General Dentistry

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders

Periodontics

Forensic Dentistry

Others

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Patient Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Standing Position



Seated Position



Supine Position

Cone Beam Computed Tomography End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & Others



Dental Clinics

Cone Beam Computed Tomography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market

Dentsply Sirona

J. Morita Mfg. Corp.

Vatech Co., Ltd.

Curve Beam LLC

Carestream Health Inc. (Onex Corporation)

Danaher Corporation

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.