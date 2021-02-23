Cone Health and Triad HealthCare Network Expand Partnership with PatientPing to Improve Patient Outcomes and Collaboration Amongst Providers

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing , the nation's most comprehensive care collaboration platform, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Cone Health , a not-for-profit health care network serving patients in Alamance, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and surrounding North Carolina counties, and Triad HealthCare Network (THN), a provider-led Accountable Care Organization (ACO). By centralizing all incoming provider requests for e-notifications and managing Cone's admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data feeds in compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) e-notifications Condition of Participation (CoP), the broader strategic partnership will enhance care coordination and data interoperability processes to enable improved access to real-time patient data for better care outcomes for patients across North Carolina.

Cone Health originally partnered with PatientPing in 2017 to enable providers to receive the most up-to-date data for appropriate care interventions. Through PatientPing's real-time notifications, Cone Health and THN providers have been able to monitor patient ADT events taking place across hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and home health agencies, allowing for more seamless care coordination and improved patient outcomes. Through the enhanced partnership, Cone Health will now make these e-notifications available to all community providers responsible for a patient's care, including primary care physicians and post-acute providers.

"Choosing PatientPing as our vendor to ensure compliance with the CMS e-notifications CoP was an obvious choice for our team, as we've seen how critical these notifications are to improving care coordination, enhancing value-based care initiatives, and most importantly, transforming patient outcomes," said Valerie Leschber, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer of Cone Health. "By sharing this information about patient care encounters across provider settings, PatientPing offers our clinical team increased IT operational efficiency to facilitate new levels of visibility and improved care."

With the integration of PatientPing's Route solution, the company will off-load the IT resource burden to allow the Cone Health care network and THN ACO to focus on patient care first. PatientPing will also manage all incoming provider requests for e-notifications and handle all outbound ADT data feeds to both providers and Health Information Exchanges/intermediaries, in compliance with the e-notifications CoP published as part of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule, which takes effect on May 1st.

"CMS's e-notifications CoP will advance care coordination efforts across the continuum but hospitals face a tight window to comply by the deadline," said Jay Desai, CEO & co-founder of PatientPing. "We are excited to extend our partnership with Cone Health and THN and do our part to help them meet the e-notifications CoP requirements with our Route solution. It will give them an easy-to-implement, turnkey solution that not only helps providers coordinate care, but also makes sure patient visits and transitions between visits are safe. Our organizations share a passion of delivering exceptional care for all patients and this expanded partnership furthers that mission."

About Cone Health

Cone Health is a national leader in quality, service and cost. The integrated health care network consists of Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital, Cone Health Medical Group , MedCenter High Point , MedCenter Kernersville, MedCenter Mebane, Triad HealthCare Network, HealthTeam Advantage and various outpatient clinics and programs. More than 13,000 exceptional people provide exceptional care to the people of Guilford, Alamance, Rockingham, Forsyth, Caswell and Randolph counties.

About THN

Triad HealthCare Network (THN), a provider-led accountable care organization (ACO) consists of community physicians, Cone Health and its physicians and hospitals, and other providers who together provide higher quality, better-coordinated and more efficient care for patients. THN improves the quality and value of health care in the Piedmont Triad by focusing on preventive care, improving communication and data flow among providers, and by providing innovative services. THN is a subsidiary of Cone Health and is governed and operated by a board of managers and a physician-led operating committee.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network consists of nearly 20 different provider types and currently connects over 9,000 healthcare providers including 1,250 hospitals, 6,000 post-acute care facilities, and hundreds of other providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), social and human service agencies, urgent cares, and behavioral health organizations, among others. Visit www.patientping.com to learn more.

