Cone Health Announces New CEO

Dr. Paul Krakovitz will join the leading regional health system in 2026.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nationwide search, Dr. Paul Krakovitz, FACS, has been named the next chief executive officer at Cone Health. He will join the health system on March 16, 2026.

Krakovitz is a transformational, mission-driven leader with more than two decades of experience leading nationally recognized health systems.

Dr. Paul Krakovitz, Cone Health CEO

He previously served as the Desert Region president, senior vice president for Intermountain Health. As the first president of the region, he expanded it to include three acute hospitals, 130 care sites, 1,000 employed physicians and advanced practice providers, 8,500 caregivers, outpatient imaging services, ambulatory surgical centers, five urgent care facilities, hospice care and home care services.

Prior to that role, Krakovitz was the chief medical officer and vice president of specialty-based care at Intermountain. He also spent more than a decade at the Cleveland Clinic, working as vice chairman of surgical operations, hospital operations and chief of pediatric otolaryngology, otolaryngology/head and neck surgery.

Most recently, Krakovitz served as an executive-in-residence at Cressey & Company, an investment firm with a mission to innovate and improve America's health care system.

Krakovitz is a practicing pediatric otolaryngology physician at the University of Utah, focusing on ear, nose and throat disorders in children. He has been recognized by numerous publications as one of the top physicians nationally and locally.

Krakovitz earned both his medical degree and his bachelor's degree in biology (with distinction) from Indiana University.

"Krakovitz embodies the values that define Cone Health," said Dr. Yun Boylston, Cone Health Board of Trustees Chair. "The Board is delighted to welcome him to the role of CEO at Cone Health. We look forward to the transformational leadership and compassion he will bring to our patients, communities, providers and team members."

Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Risant Health Chief Executive Officer, added: "Dr. Krakovitz is a thoughtful, mission-driven leader, and I'm confident he will guide Cone Health into its next chapter with passion and vision. We're excited to continue delivering on Risant Health's vision to scale value-based care and improve the health of the communities we serve. Dr. Krakovitz's leadership will be instrumental as we accelerate this important work together."

Krakovitz shared that he is honored and elated to take the helm at Cone Health.

"With a proud history and a clear vision for the future, Cone Health stands at the intersection of care and community. It's a place where mission and culture come together in meaningful ways. That combination is what attracted me here," he said. "I'm honored to lead alongside such dedicated colleagues as we build on this legacy and embrace new opportunities as we continue our transformational journey in value-based care. Together, we will keep this health system vibrant, successful and deeply connected to those who depend on us."

Bernie Sherry, who has served as interim chief executive officer since June 1, 2025, will continue in the role until Krakovitz begins in March.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., Cone Health features 150 physician practices including primary and specialty care provided through Cone Health Medical Group and Triad HealthCare Network. Our footprint includes five hospitals and six ambulatory care centers across the North Carolina Piedmont. Cone Health provides Medicare Advantage insurance through HealthTeam Advantage.

Cone Health is ranked #1 in the Greensboro/Winston-Salem metro by U.S. News & World Report. We are the first health system to earn the Family Forward NC certification® and have been named one of the top 100 Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. Cone Health is part of Risant Health, and is a national leader in value-based care. Follow Cone Health on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

SOURCE Cone Health