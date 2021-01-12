Conestoga Capital Advisors Announces Chang and Johnston as Mid Cap Growth Co-Portfolio Managers

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC has announced that Ted Chang will join Derek Johnston as a Co-Portfolio Manager of the firm's Mid Cap Growth strategy. Ted has served as Assistant Portfolio Manager for the Mid Cap Growth strategy since he joined the firm in June 2020. Derek has served as Co-Portfolio manager on the Mid Cap Growth strategy since February 2016.

Robert Mitchell, Co-Founder/Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, stated, "We have been very pleased with how well Ted has integrated into our research and investment processes. We have every confidence in his capabilities as a Co-Portfolio Manager. We look forward to having Ted and Derek continue to build the firm's solid Mid Cap Growth track record."

Ted joined Conestoga in 2020 and has over 13 years of investment experience. At Conestoga, Ted's primary responsibilities are serving as a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Mid Cap Growth strategy as well as a research analyst for the Small Cap Growth and SMid Cap Growth strategies. Prior to joining Conestoga, he was a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Thornburg Investment Management, with responsibility for their Core Growth Fund (THIGX) and All Cap Growth strategies. Earlier in his career, Ted served as a research analyst at 300 North Capital in Pasadena, CA, where he also worked with Conestoga's Co-Portfolio Manager Derek Johnston and covered industrials and materials stocks. Ted holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a BA from the University of California, Los Angeles. He is also a CFA Charterholder®.

Ted Chang added, "I was excited to join the Conestoga team last year, and the firm has exceeded my expectations as a great place to work. I look forward to working together with Derek to produce solid investment results which are consistent with our conservative growth approach in the years ahead."

"As an Assistant Portfolio Manager on the Mid Cap strategy, Ted has become a meaningful contributor to the portfolio's structure and research efforts," added Derek Johnston, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Conestoga. "We believe his talents as a Portfolio Manager will further benefit our clients."

Robert Mitchell has stepped down as Co-Portfolio Manager for the Mid Cap Growth strategy and will continue in his role as Co-Portfolio Manager for the firm's Small Cap Growth and SMid Cap Growth strategies.

Conestoga has managed Mid Cap Growth equities since 2010, employing a similar investment approach as the firm's Small, SMid and Micro Cap Growth strategies. "We look forward to introducing Ted to our existing and prospective clients, as well as institutional consultants and investment advisors, as we more broadly introduce the Mid Cap Growth strategy to the marketplace," said Mark Clewett, Managing Partner and President.

About Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Conestoga Capital Advisors, an independent investment advisory firm, manages over $7 billion in Micro, Small, SMid and Mid Cap growth company portfolios for both institutional and individual investors as of December 31, 2020. Since its founding in 2001, Conestoga has offered investment management services focused on high quality, conservative growth companies. The firm strives for capital appreciation through their consistently applied investment discipline, fundamental research and a patient, long-term approach.

