Conestoga Capital Advisors Launches the Conestoga Mid Cap Fund

WAYNE, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC has expanded its offering of mutual funds with the launch of the Conestoga Mid Cap Fund on June 29, 2021. The Mid Cap Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the equity securities of companies with mid-market capitalizations.

Robert Mitchell, Co-Founder/Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, stated, "We are excited to add the Conestoga Mid Cap Fund to our family of Conestoga Funds. Many of the holdings of the Mid Cap Fund are former positions in our Small Cap Fund and SMid Cap Fund, and we believe the stocks offer continued long-term potential for our shareholders."

The Mid Cap Fund is managed by Derek Johnston and Ted Chang. Mr. Johnston joined Conestoga in 2015 and has co-managed both the Conestoga SMid Cap Fund and Conestoga's Mid Cap Growth separate accounts strategy since 2016. Mr. Chang joined Conestoga in June of 2020 and has co-managed Conestoga's Mid Cap Growth separate accounts strategy since the beginning of 2021.

"We believe the Conestoga Mid Cap Fund provides shareholders with a diverse portfolio of mid capitalization companies with long-term growth potential," added Derek Johnston, Partner and Portfolio Manager. "Through our proprietary, bottom-up research efforts, we are identifying market-leading companies that we believe will consistently grow their revenues and earnings, and ultimately become large capitalization companies."

The family of Conestoga Funds includes the Conestoga Small Cap Fund, launched in 2002, and the Conestoga SMid Cap Fund, launched in 2014. The Conestoga Small Cap Fund invests in small capitalization growth stocks and has been in a soft close since 2018. Net assets of the Conestoga Small Cap Fund were over $4 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Conestoga SMid Cap Fund invests in small and mid capitalization stocks and has net assets of over $300 million. As with the Small Cap Fund and SMid Cap Fund, the Mid Cap Fund is offered with both an Investor Class and an Institutional Class.

Conestoga has managed Mid Cap Growth equities since 2010 in a separate account strategy, employing a similar investment approach as the firm's Small, SMid and Micro Cap Growth strategies. "The launch of the Conestoga Mid Cap Fund allows us to offer this strategy to those investors who prefer a mutual fund vehicle," said Mark Clewett, Managing Partner and President. "We have grown our assets under management through the support of registered investment advisors and institutional investors, and we believe the Mid Cap Fund augments our service to these clients."

About Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Conestoga Capital Advisors, an independent investment advisory firm, manages over $7.9 billion in Micro, Small, SMid and Mid Cap growth company portfolios for both institutional and individual investors as of June 30, 2021. Since its founding in 2001, Conestoga has offered investment management services focused on high quality, conservative growth companies. The firm strives for capital appreciation through their consistently applied investment discipline, fundamental research and a patient, long-term approach.

This press release is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Funds discussed in the prospectus carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the prospectus and summary prospectus. A free prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains detailed information, including fees and expenses, and the risks associated with investing in these Funds, can be obtained by calling 1-800-494-2755 or writing to the Fund at Conestoga Funds, 550 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA 19087. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Conestoga Mid Cap Fund, SMid Cap Fund and Small Cap Fund invest primarily in growth stocks with the potential for significant growth and may be more volatile because they are more sensitive to market conditions. The Funds may seek to buy these stocks at undervalued prices and this involves the risk that the securities may remain undervalued for an extended period of time and may not realize their full potential. Investments in smaller cap securities may involve greater risks due to higher volatility and less liquidity than larger more established companies.

The Fund is new and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate. Market risk includes the possibility that the Fund's investments will decline in value because of a downturn in the stock market, reducing the value of individual companies' stocks regardless of the success or failure of an individual company's operations. Securities of companies with small and medium market capitalizations are often more volatile and less liquid than investments in larger companies. Small and mid-cap companies may face a greater risk of business failure, which could increase the volatility of the Fund's portfolio. The Fund is actively-managed and is thus subject to management risk. The Adviser will apply its investment techniques and strategies in making investment decisions for the Fund, but there is no guarantee that its techniques will produce the intended results.

Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA & SIPC) serves as the Distributor to the Conestoga Funds. Conestoga Funds and Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) are not affiliated companies.

