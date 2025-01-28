Conex Bänninger throws down the AHR gauntlet to installers with the >B< MaxiPro challenge

WEST MIDLANDS, UK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conex Bänninger's new corporate branding will be unveiled at AHR in Orlando (Feb 10-12) with an impactful updated stand providing a new feel and approach in this, the company's 115th anniversary year.

An installer 'head-to-head' >B< MaxiPro Challenge will be run on Stand 325, inviting entrants to create a copper >B< Bottle Opener. Creating the perfect bottle opener in the fastest time possible time will reward the daily winner with free set of press jaws compatible with either >B< MaxiPro or >B< Press jaws.

Rachele Benn, Conex Bänninger's USA Office Manager, commented: "We are delighted to be exhibiting at AHR again and will be unveiling our new corporate image at the show. AHR is one of the major events in the global HVACR calendar and opens up a great opportunity to make new contacts, as well as meet existing customers.

"Conex Bänninger has established itself as the leading global manufacturer of fittings and valves. Our approach to developing innovative new high-quality products, backed-up by a knowledgeable technical sales team and first-class customer service, has enabled us to stay at the forefront of the industry.

"The rebrand signals a fresh approach to our marketing thrust as we push forward with our ambitious plans for sales growth over the coming decade."

Amongst the products being showcased at AHR will be >B< MaxiPro, >B< Flow (a customized Y-Joint), >B< Press, >B< Steel and K65.

>B< Flow is fully compatible with >B< MaxiPro and, since its introduction, installers no longer need to adapt 'Y' pieces by creating braze tails off-site. This means that >B< MaxiPro offers the complete solution to ACR engineers.

Since its launch in 2017, >B< MaxiPro has revolutionized pipe jointing for air conditioning and refrigeration applications with a flame-free fitting range able to join pipe from ¼" up to 1 5/8". Quick and simple to use, it provides a secure and permanent joint and, compared to traditional methods - such as brazing - significantly improves productivity through a greatly reduced installation time and enhanced working flexibility.

>B< Press is a popular choice amongst installers because this versatile press fitting system provides a secure, permanent and leak-proof joint suitable for multiple applications including heating systems, hot and cold water, and gas."

Another key product within the Conex Bänninger range is >B< Steel. >B< Steel fittings are suitable for industrial applications including non-drinking water and gas are available in sizes from ½" to 2". These specialized n steel press fittings are specifically engineered to connect carbon steel pipes and provides a flame-free installation process.

To find out more about Conex Bänninger click on this link: https://conexbanninger.com/en-us/

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=13246AHR.

SOURCE Conex Bänninger