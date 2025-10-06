Conexiant Partners with Greater New York Dental Meeting to Present 2025 Product Solutions Center

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiant Dental is proud to announce its partnership with the Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM) to present the 2025 Product Solutions Center, a free continuing education series highlighting the latest innovations in dentistry. The program will take place November 30 – December 3, 2025, during the 101st annual GNYDM.

GNYDM

Dental professionals attending the meeting will have the opportunity to earn up to four continuing education (CE) credits per day while exploring groundbreaking technologies, techniques, and materials shaping the future of oral healthcare.

Located in an open classroom within the GNYDM exhibit hall, the Product Solutions Center will feature a dynamic lineup of 30-minute live lectures from leading clinicians and industry experts. Sessions will cover emerging technologies, new materials, clinical approaches, and practice solutions—all designed to provide actionable insights for dental professionals.

Attendance at the Product Solutions Center is free of charge for GNYDM attendees and there is no pre-registration required.

"We're excited to partner with GNYDM to bring dental professionals the Product Solutions Center, a unique opportunity to earn continuing education credits while discovering cutting-edge innovations right on the exhibit floor," said Noah Levine, Dental Editorial Director at Conexiant. "This program offers attendees the chance to engage with leading technologies and expert perspectives—all while earning valuable CE credits."

The Product Solutions Center will be open during the following times:

Sunday, November 30 – Monday, December 1: 9:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

9:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, December 2 – Wednesday, December 3: 9:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the 2025 Greater New York Dental Meeting and the Product Solutions Center, please visit www.gnydm.com.

About Conexiant: The Conexiant Dental Network is a leading oral healthcare publisher and provider of multimedia communications and education. With titles including Inside Dentistry, Compendium of Continuing Education in Dentistry, and Inside Dental Hygiene, Conexiant Dental is the largest producer of Continuing Dental Education (CDE) and offers a critical platform for dental professionals to access high-quality, trusted, and innovative content.

About Greater New York Dental Meeting: One of the largest dental conferences in the United States, the Greater New York Dental Meeting will be held for the 101st time in 2025. Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3, the event is expected to welcome more than 30,000 dental and healthcare professionals to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York where more than 1,600 technical exhibits will be on display.

