Conexiom® and Celonis® Announce Planned Partnership and Unveil Touchless Order Capture, A New Joint Offering

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiom, the global leader in sales order automation, and Celonis, the global leader in execution management, today announced their plans for a strategic partnership. As part of this collaboration, the companies will jointly launch Touchless Order Capture powered by Conexiom, a new offering that will be available in the Celonis Execution Management System™.

Touchless Order Capture combines the best of Celonis' capabilities in process mining and execution management and Conexiom's core automation technology to create a single solution for companies to mine, automate and optimize their order management process. Annually, more than $15 trillion dollars of order-to-cash and procure-to-pay transactions in North America and Europe are still processed through manual data entry. Manual processes hamper companies attempting to scale operations and grow revenue. Together, Celonis and Conexiom offer an unmatched solution to eliminate error-prone, manual order entry and optimize order management processes end-to-end.

Touchless Order Capture is built to replicate the success of joint customers already seeing tremendous value from the combination of execution management and automation technologies. This includes household names like ExxonMobil, whose innovation in integrating the two technologies was the genesis for the partnership between Celonis and Conexiom.

"We are excited to introduce our custom joint solution with Celonis to help customers better manage their complex order-to-cash documents and processes," said Ray Grady , President and CEO of Conexiom. "Our combined capabilities will make Touchless Order Capture the most powerful approach to sales order automation on the market. By leveraging Conexiom and Celonis together, our customers will be able to uniquely address their order management challenges in ways they haven't been able to solve for before."

"There is a huge shift in enterprise technology to put data to work in every facet of business execution. And we are very excited to partner with Conexiom to power the new Touchless Order Capture product with Celonis data execution capabilities," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "Our work together will supercharge how customers use data to execute their order management processes."

Joint customers can use Touchless Order Capture to:

Mine: Visually reconstruct the end-to-end order management based on source system data. Analyze and prioritize automation opportunities based on specific KPIs.

Visually reconstruct the end-to-end order management based on source system data. Analyze and prioritize automation opportunities based on specific KPIs. Automate: Use sales order automation to eliminate the inefficiencies and errors associated with manual order processing by extracting, transforming and delivering data from unstructured documents into their system of record with 100% accuracy - no human supervision needed.

Use sales order automation to eliminate the inefficiencies and errors associated with manual order processing by extracting, transforming and delivering data from unstructured documents into their system of record with 100% accuracy - no human supervision needed. Optimize: Continuously optimize their order management processes to maximize return on their automation investment.

"Within 30 days of implementing Conexiom, the Celonis dashboard I had set up to show order automation levels looked like a hockey stick – up and to the right," said Corey Alemand, Digital Transformation Manager at ExxonMobil. "We went from 0 to over 70,000 orders being processed completely automated in the first month. Since then, Celonis has only helped us improve the process. This has been by far the most successful process improvement project we've taken on at ExxonMobil. It's helped us get to the lowest manual order entry rate we've ever achieved."

Touchless Order Capture powered by Conexiom is available now in the Celonis Execution Management System. To learn more, visit https://www.celonis.com/ems/apps/order-management/.

About Conexiom

The Conexiom Platform is the market-leading cloud solution for automating trade documents within business-to-business transactions. These documents are often the most challenging part of modernizing Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay business processes. Manufacturers and distributors across the globe, such as Grainger, Genpak, Honeywell, and Lonza, trust Conexiom to create resilient operations that scale, drive growth, reduce costs, and build frictionless relationships with their customers and suppliers.

Conexiom is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has offices in Kitchener, Ontario; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Chicago, Illinois. Visit Conexiom.com .

