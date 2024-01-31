CONEXIOM REVOLUTIONIZES SALES ORDER AUTOMATION WITH RELEASE OF NEXT-GEN AI PLATFORM

Manufacturers and distributors can now boost customer satisfaction and profitability for nearly all customers with PO-backed orders – without forcing changes in how they buy.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiom, the leading Sales Order Automation SaaS provider, is excited to announce the availability of its next generation AI platform with major advances in the speed, accuracy, and coverage of its self -learning AI product – Conexiom Express.

With Conexiom, manufacturers and distributors can win and retain more business with 26% higher on-time fulfillment, 7-points greater order accuracy, and up to 50% more time for their CSRs to drive upsells, versus manual processing. Best of all, companies achieve these digital automation benefits without forcing their customers to change how they buy from them, unlike most EDI or Ecommerce initiatives.

The next-generation Conexiom Platform closes the digital order gap using specialized AI tuned for PO-backed orders. Post this

"The next generation Conexiom Platform closes the complete digital order gap with the best outcomes applied from multiple AI models that are specifically tuned to the complexities of PO-backed sales orders," said Ani Gujrathi, Conexiom CTO. "We help manufacturers and distributors achieve competitive advantage through customer experience with unmatched order processing speed, fulfillment accuracy, and cost-to-serve efficiency across quote-to-cash."

New innovations in the latest release of the Conexiom Platform include:

Hybrid machine learning framework that always uses the 'right tool for the job' by combining Conexiom purpose-built supervised learning models, trained on over one-billion order lines processed per year, with cutting-edge generative AI models.

Advanced AI Learning Service that automatically improves the document and field prediction models as CSR corrections are made.

Streamlined user interface for Customer Service Reps (CSRs) to review, correct, and approve any exceptions – including an embedded Salesforce option.

Pre-built sales order validations and conversions to automate business rules such as part numbers, pricing, minimum order quantity, and unit of measure.

Standardized integrations and validations across leading ERP systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Infor, Epicor and Microsoft.

Enhanced self-service tools and guidance.

Unlike general-purpose RPA/OCR (Robotic Process Automation / Optical Character Recognition) or IDP (Intelligent Document Processing) technologies, Conexiom provides EDI-like benefits of processing speed, order accuracy, and staff efficiency across PO-backed sales order documents by combining the purpose-built self-learning AI of Conexiom Express for broad automation coverage and the 100% data accuracy and straight-through processing in under 30-seconds of Conexiom Premier for higher levels of service to the most important customers.

Learn more and see the Conexiom Platform in action by attending our next webinar "MDM Webcast: Keys to Selling in a Tough Economy - Maximize Growth & Customer Satisfaction with Automation".

About Conexiom

Conexiom is the only SaaS platform that transforms emailed trade documents from customers and suppliers into fully automated electronic transactions with 100% accuracy across order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes. Leading manufacturers and distributors, including 16 of the top 20 industrial distributors, rely on Conexiom to increase order fill rates and accuracy, improve operating efficiency, maximize timely payment discounts, provide transparency for regulatory compliance, and redeploy their team's valuable time to improve the customer experience. The Conexiom Trading Network includes over 95,000 industrial buyers and suppliers and transforms over one billion emailed line items per year into digital transactions.

Conexiom – Contact [email protected] for more information about this release.

