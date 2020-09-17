Conexon and Global Fiber-Optic Cable Manufacturer CommScope Expand Access to Top-Tier Fiber Solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon and global fiber-optic solutions provider CommScope are delivering leading fiber-optic cable and connectivity products for electric cooperatives working to close the Digital Divide.

Multiple state and federal funding initiatives aimed at expanding broadband availability across rural America are driving an increasing number of projects. Within that landscape, Conexon and CommScope's long history of complementary fiber expertise offers a steady and reliable supply of top-tier fiber-optic solutions that enables cooperatives to meet the accelerated milestones and timelines required for funding.

"CommScope shares Conexon's commitment to closing the Digital Divide, and our ongoing collaboration offers extensive fiber-optic resources for rural networks all around the country," said James DeCoe, vice president, Network Fiber Connectivity, CommScope. "In particular, our end-to-end portfolio—from fiber-optic cabling to network connectivity solutions and services—provides a unique advantage to cooperatives building out their networks."

Today, Conexon and CommScope are working with seven Mississippi electric power associations (EPAs) receiving a combined $30 million in CARES Act grant funding to fast-start FTTH construction in unserved and underserved areas. Customers are scheduled to be connected by the end of 2020. In addition, Conexon continues to work with cooperatives well-positioned to receive federal funding in early 2021. Those projects will also require rapid scale-ups as cooperatives build out networks to bring world-class high-speed internet to their rural communities.

"Conexon specifies CommScope fiber products and our growing relationship expands the range of available solutions in our FTTH construction ecosystem," Conexon Partner Randy Klindt said. "Our history with CommScope goes back several years, to a time when fiber was very hard to obtain, with some network operators struggling with lead times as long as a year. That was never the case for us. CommScope always provided our clients materials without delay and ensured our projects never experienced fiber shortages. Their team's dependability will be even more crucial as we anticipate federal funding opportunities with tight deadlines and do our part to ensure that rural Americans gain broadband parity with the rest of the nation."

"The combination of CommScope and Conexon has been a tremendous asset to the outstanding success of OEC Fiber's FTTH business since our launch," OEC Fiber President David Goodspeed said. "Both organizations are integral to our success and truly understand our goals and business needs. CommScope has shown a commitment and innovation not just in providing excellent materials, but also in helping us deploy FTTH as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible."

By building relationships with industry leaders such as CommScope, leveraging buying power, and gaining vendor/material commitments—Conexon has established an infrastructure and ecosystem to ensure cooperatives meet aggressive funding milestones and requirements, and economically deploy fiber in their communities.

"We expect that the broadband needs of rural America will require the construction of over two million miles of fiber-optic cable over the coming decade," Conexon Partner Jonathan Chambers said. "The success of our co-op clients has only reinforced for us an unwavering objective—world-class connectivity for every home and business in every rural community. This is the next great endeavor for rural electric co-ops all across the country. It takes the commitment of companies like CommScope, as well as manufacturers of electronics, construction crews, co-op financial institutions and, at the center of it all, the co-op staff, board and members. We're proud to play our role in pulling the pieces together."

About Conexon

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted more than 160 electric cooperatives, 40 of which are deploying fiber networks, with nearly 100,000 connected fiber-to-the-home subscribers across the U.S., and has secured more than a quarter of a billion dollars in federal and state grants for its clients.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

