Conexon Connect poised to complete third Florida fiber broadband project, marking 14th nationwide

Partnership with Glades Electric Cooperative brings multi-gigabit fiber internet access to over 14,000 homes and businesses across four counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect, the internet service provider (ISP) formed by rural fiber broadband leader Conexon, has reached a major construction milestone as it nears completion of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network project in partnership with Glades Electric Cooperative. Completing this network will mark the ISP's 14th network nationwide finished in five years.

Glades Electric Cooperative | Moore Haven, Florida

The 1,600-mile Connect, powered by Glades Electric Cooperative, fiber network now spans Glades, Hendry, Highlands and Okeechobee counties, covering the vast majority of the Moore Haven, Florida-based cooperative's footprint, with final construction activities ongoing in select areas. With this milestone, Conexon Connect continues to expand its footprint in the state, now reaching more than 40,000 homes and businesses across rural Florida.

"The completion of our third fiber network in Florida reflects the power of strong local partnerships and highlights Conexon Connect's growing impact," said Randy Klindt, Conexon Founding Partner and Conexon Connect CEO. "Together, we're expanding reliable fiber internet access for rural Floridians and strengthening the communities we serve."

Connect's fiber-optic network delivers multi-gigabit internet with equal download and upload speeds, as well as HD-quality phone service. The network technology also supports smart grid capabilities that strengthen and harden partner co-ops' electric infrastructure, making the entire system more resilient and better able to withstand storms while improving service reliability and preparing for future usage.

"In addition to closing the digital divide for our cooperative members, we are pleased to update and expand our communications to our substations, corporate offices, grid connected devices and beyond, as a result of our project and long-term partnership with Conexon Connect," said Michael Roberge, Glades Electric Cooperative CEO.

Conexon Connect's growth trajectory as one of the nation's premier rural ISPs continues as it expands its footprint in partnership with electric co-ops and community entities nationwide. Today, the ISP has more than 20 FTTH projects across seven states, collectively set to reach nearly 500,000 rural homes and businesses upon completion.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet services provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging local broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

About Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with nearly 50 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit-speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, more than 4 million rural Americans now have access to fiber to the home. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber. With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies funding for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

Cindy Parks

Conexon

913-526-6912

[email protected]

SOURCE Conexon Connect