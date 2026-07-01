Conexon Connect reach across Georgia surpasses 240,000 homes and businesses with ninth fiber-to-the-home project completed statewide

Network completed in partnership with Satilla REMC spans 5,200 fiber miles and delivers multi-gigabit-speed internet access to nearly 60,000 locations across nine rural counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect, the internet service provider (ISP) formed by rural fiber broadband leader Conexon, has completed its 15th electric cooperative fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network since the company's launch in 2021, and its ninth in Georgia, the state where its first projects launched.

The multi-gigabit-speed network, built in partnership with Alma, Georgia-based Satilla REMC, spans 5,200 fiber miles, marking the ISP's longest network in the state and bringing its total statewide reach to more than 240,000 homes and businesses.

Satilla REMC

The Connect, powered by Satilla REMC, fiber network delivers reliable, affordable broadband access to 100 percent of the EMC's more than 39,500 members across Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Ware and Wayne counties.

"Completing this build represents real impact, bringing dependable high-speed internet service to families, farms and businesses across Satilla REMC's communities," said Randy Klindt, Conexon Founding Partner and Conexon Connect co-CEO. "We're honored to be a partner in the mission to transform connectivity for Satilla members while furthering our own mission to serve rural America."

The partnership with Satilla REMC was announced in May 2021 and has been defined by resilience and commitment to members since its inception. The project advanced steadily over the five-year build, even in the face of widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024. The network was completed in June 2026, ensuring reliable, high-speed fiber internet access for every member served.

"When Satilla began this journey, it was apparent that our members had a desperate need for access to reliable high-speed internet service," said Romeo Reyes, President and CEO of Satilla REMC. "Recognizing that none of the existing internet companies were willing to extend their facilities out to rural communities to meet this need, Satilla partnered with Conexon on a project to do just that. The main goal of this project was to make high-speed internet service available to every Satilla REMC member. I am proud to say that we have been successful in meeting that goal."

Connect's fiber-optic networks provide access to multi-gigabit-speed, symmetrical internet capabilities, offering the same fast download and upload speeds. The company recently rounded out its multi-gig capabilities with Connect Elite 5 gigabit service. In addition to world-class internet speeds and reliability, the fiber network also enables HD-quality phone service and unlocks the benefits of smart grid technology that modernize and future-proof partner co-ops' electrical infrastructure to enhance resiliency and improve overall service reliability.

In partnership with electric co-ops and community entities nationwide, Conexon Connect's growth trajectory as one of the nation's premier rural ISPs continues. Today, the ISP has more than 20 FTTH projects across seven states, collectively set to reach nearly 500,000 rural homes and businesses upon completion.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet service provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

About Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with nearly 50 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multi-gigabit-speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, more than 4 million rural Americans now have access to world-class fiber to the home. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber. With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local funding for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

Cindy Parks

913-526-6912

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SOURCE Conexon Connect