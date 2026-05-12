Conexon Connect launches latest fiber-to-the-home project in Florida's Panhandle

New network will deliver multigigabit fiber internet access to underserved communities across state's Gulf Coast region

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon Connect, the internet service provider (ISP) formed by rural fiber-optic network leader Conexon, announced its next high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network to deliver reliable internet access in rural northwest Florida.

The broadband project marks a significant expansion of Connect's nationwide footprint, building on years of successful partnerships across the Southeast and Midwest. The new network will support Conexon's mission to bridge the digital divide across rural America, bringing Florida Panhandle communities the internet speeds and reliability needed to power economic development and new opportunities for education, career advancement, telehealth and more.

"At Conexon Connect, our mission is to ensure communities aren't left behind in the digital economy. This is another step forward in expanding Conexon Connect's reach and delivering the kind of fiber-first infrastructure that communities need to thrive," said Randy Klindt, Conexon Founding Partner and Conexon Connect co-CEO. "We're proud to bring future-ready connectivity to places that have historically been overlooked, including Florida's Gulf Coast."

Connect's fiber-optic network will offer multigigabit-speed symmetrical internet capabilities with equal download and uploads speeds, as well as HD-quality phone service. The network technology also supports smart grid capabilities that strengthen and harden electric infrastructure, making the entire system more resilient and better able to withstand storms while improving service reliability and preparing for future usage.

"At Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative, our priority has always been serving our members and strengthening the communities we call home," said John Bartley, CEO of Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative. "By working with Conexon Connect, we're helping ensure our members have access to the fast, dependable internet service they need for work, education, healthcare and beyond."

Conexon's extensive experience working with rural electric cooperatives and community partners has positioned the company and its ISP arm as trusted leaders in deploying and operating world-class fiber networks in rural areas. This new project marks the sixth FTTH network built in collaboration with Florida co-ops.

Today, the ISP has more than 20 FTTH projects across seven states, delivering fiber broadband access to nearly 500,000 rural homes and businesses and poised to continuing growing with new construction. Over the past decade, Conexon has built more than 200,000 miles of fiber in total nationwide, delivering access to more than 4 million rural Americans with its partners.

About Conexon Connect

Conexon Connect, the fiber-to-the-home internet services provider (ISP) formed and operated by Conexon, is an emerging local broadband leader in rural communities across the country. Connect works predominantly with electric cooperatives and communities, building networks using Conexon's proven methodology and architecture that leverage existing infrastructure to power reliable and affordable 100 percent fiber broadband service for rural homes and businesses. Connect currently operates in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Missouri.

About Conexon

Conexon is an industry-leading broadband network design, construction and operations firm working with electric cooperatives, communities and other entities to deploy fiber to the home across rural America. Since its inception a decade ago, Conexon has collaborated with electric cooperatives across 80 markets to launch and deploy fiber-to-the-home networks in their territories, with more than 40 projects now reaching 100 percent of members. The company's internet service provider, Connect, today delivers multigigabit speed internet across many of those markets. Through Conexon's work with its partners, more than 4 million rural Americans now have access to fiber to the home. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber. With more than $2 billion in federal, state, and local grants and subsidies funding for FTTH projects, Conexon and its partners have collectively secured more federal broadband funding for fiber construction than any other group in the country.

Cindy Parks

913-526-6912

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SOURCE Conexon Connect