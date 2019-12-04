Conexon welcomes veteran telecommunications leader Terie Hannay as Vice President, Telecommunications Services

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexon, the nation's leader in assisting electric cooperatives to deploy and utilize fiber broadband networks, has announced the addition of veteran telecom and broadband leader Terie Hannay as Vice President, Telecommunications Services.

Hannay offers more than 20 years of experience and expertise in deploying communications technologies including residential, commercial VoIP and broadband services, as well as in regulatory, billing, taxing, business process and provisioning integration. She began her career in telecommunications operations at one of the nation's early competitive local exchange carriers (CLEC), serving more than one million customers before moving into a customer care leadership role with a top tier cable provider.

Hannay has spent the last 10 years working with electric cooperatives to successfully deploy and support broadband and VoIP services. She is widely recognized for her industry knowledge, ability to facilitate value-added strategic alliances and partnerships, and particular expertise in rural broadband and electric cooperatives.

In her new role, Hannay will lead Conexon's telecommunications service and support strategy, helping co-ops successfully incorporate voice services in their offerings. She will also serve as a regulatory and billing support resource to the company's electric co-op clients.

"Terie is an excellent addition to our senior team and helps us fulfill our mission of serving as a one-stop resource for our cooperative clients," Randy Klindt, Conexon partner said. "Her background and expertise in all aspects of deploying and supporting telecom services will ensure our clients are able to provide a seamless experience for their members. Her regulatory experience will give our clients peace of mind that they are compliant with the various complex regulations and reporting schedules required of providers."

"Quality attracts quality. Terie has established herself as a known expert in deploying and supporting telecommunications, particularly in rural areas," added Conexon Partner Jonathan Chambers. "She has been a guiding hand to co-ops for a decade, assisting in the launch of telecommunications services and providing regulatory advice. We have something grander in mind. Stay tuned."

Hannay holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Kennedy Western University.

About Conexon

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted more than 125 electric cooperatives, 37 of which are deploying fiber networks, with nearly 100,000 connected fiber-to-the-home subscribers across the U.S., and has secured more than $200 million in federal and state grants for its clients.

