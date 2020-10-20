CoNextions Inc. Announces First Patient Treated with Coronet™ Soft Tissue Fixation System, a Revolutionary Tenodesis Product

"The Coronet was remarkably effective in streamlining the posterior tibial tendon reattachment portion of the Kidner procedure," said Dr. DiDomenico. "I am excited at the time efficiency the Coronet provided by not having to suture. I also appreciate the ease of obtaining the appropriate tension with the Coronet versus suture."

CoNextions Medical is currently launching the Coronet throughout the United States. The device will be marketed by a network of orthopedic distributors across the country.

About CoNextions Inc.

Founded in 2011, CoNextions Inc. is a privately held company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are an innovation-based medical device company dedicated to achieving safer, stronger, and more durable tendon repairs worldwide marked by faster rehabilitation, fewer complications, and lower long-term costs. For additional information about CoNextions, please contact Dan Gruppo, Executive Vice President, (385) 645-8380 or at [email protected].

