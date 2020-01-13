CoNextions Medical Announces Initial Commercial Use of CoNextions TR Tendon Repair Device

Dan Gruppo, CoNextions Medical's Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing said: "This is an important step forward in our mission to improve the outcomes of tendon repairs globally. With the support of our distributor in Chile, CLP Insumos Medicos, we are working to ensure patients there have access to this advanced medical technology. Our development program in the US is accelerating, as we anticipate completing a clinical trial to support a 510(k) submission [in the coming months] to the FDA for commercial approval in the United States."

The CoNextions TR is a stainless steel and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene implant developed as an alternative to traditional suturing. CoNextions TR allows surgeons to produce a rapid, strong, low profile, and reproducible repair in any lacerated or ruptured tendon appropriately sized for the device in the hand, wrist, forearm, foot, and ankle.

About CoNextions Inc.

Founded in 2011, CoNextions Inc. is a privately held company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are an innovation-based medical device company dedicated to achieving safer, stronger, and more durable tendon repairs worldwide marked by faster rehabilitation, fewer complications, and lower long-term costs. For additional information about CoNextions, please contact Dan Gruppo, Executive Vice President, (385) 645-8380 or at dgruppo@conextionsmed.com.

SOURCE CoNextions Inc.

Related Links

https://www.conextionsmed.com

