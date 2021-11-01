CoNextions® Medical, Inc. Proudly Congratulates Evelyn Reed, MD and Her Coauthors from the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Utah, Salt Lake City Utah for Winning the Joseph H. Boyes Award at the 39th Annual Adrian E. Flatt Residents and Fellows Conference During the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery for the Hand

The results of the investigator-initiated study lead by Dr. Mendenhall showed that users of varying surgical experience were able to produce faster and stronger tendon repairs with the CoNextions TR TM Tendon Repair System compared to conventional suture repairs in various tendons of the hand and wrist. This preliminary testing demonstrates the CoNextions TR System has the potential to be beneficial in scenarios where multiple tendon repairs are required by reducing operative time and producing repairs stronger than possible with conventional suture techniques.

A premarket notification (510(k)) submission for the CoNextions TR System is currently under review with the Food and Drug Administration and CoNextions Medical is optimistic the device will soon be cleared for use.

About CoNextions Medical

Founded in 2011, CoNextions Medical is a privately held company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are an innovation-based medical device company dedicated to achieving safer, stronger, and more durable tendon repairs worldwide marked by faster rehabilitation, fewer complications, and lower long-term costs. For additional information about CoNextions, please contact Dan Gruppo, Executive Vice President Global Sales and Marketing, (801) 209-9445 or at [email protected].

SOURCE CoNextions Inc.

Related Links

https://www.conextionsmed.com

