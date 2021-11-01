CoNextions® Medical, Inc. Proudly Congratulates Evelyn Reed, MD and Her Coauthors from the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Utah, Salt Lake City Utah for Winning the Joseph H. Boyes Award at the 39th Annual Adrian E. Flatt Residents and Fellows Conference During the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery for the Hand
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoNextions Medical (www.conextionsmed.com) has a mission to revolutionize tendon repair in the extremities. As part of pursuing that mission, CoNextions Medical is committed to supporting surgeon education and research that further advances extremity surgery. One of the studies supported by CoNextions Medical, "Tendon Repairs at the Wrist Utilizing a Novel Tendon Stapler Device: An Efficiency and Biomechanical Study Across Different Experience Levels", was recently presented at the 39th Annual Adrian E. Flatt Residents and Fellows Conference During the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery for the Hand in San Francisco, California (September 30-October 2, 2021). The abstract was authored by Evelyn R Reed, MD, Russell Hendrycks, BS, Emily M. Graham, BSN, Megan Rosales, MS, MStat, and Shaun D. Mendenhall, MD, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, we are proud to congratulate the team for winning the Joseph H. Boyes Award, which is presented each year to the best paper presentation at the Adrian E. Flatt Conference. The winner, Evelyn Reed, MD, presented the research findings during the ASSH Annual Meeting.
The results of the investigator-initiated study lead by Dr. Mendenhall showed that users of varying surgical experience were able to produce faster and stronger tendon repairs with the CoNextions TRTM Tendon Repair System compared to conventional suture repairs in various tendons of the hand and wrist. This preliminary testing demonstrates the CoNextions TR System has the potential to be beneficial in scenarios where multiple tendon repairs are required by reducing operative time and producing repairs stronger than possible with conventional suture techniques.
A premarket notification (510(k)) submission for the CoNextions TR System is currently under review with the Food and Drug Administration and CoNextions Medical is optimistic the device will soon be cleared for use.
About CoNextions Medical
Founded in 2011, CoNextions Medical is a privately held company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are an innovation-based medical device company dedicated to achieving safer, stronger, and more durable tendon repairs worldwide marked by faster rehabilitation, fewer complications, and lower long-term costs. For additional information about CoNextions, please contact Dan Gruppo, Executive Vice President Global Sales and Marketing, (801) 209-9445 or at [email protected].
