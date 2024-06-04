Conexus Launches Advisory Group Dedicated to Meeting the Evolving Needs of the "Office of the CFO"

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexus, the fastest-growing interim solutions and executive search firm in Southern California, announces the launch of its Conexus Advisory Practice.

The addition of Conexus Advisory demonstrates the firm's commitment to serving the "Office of the CFO" for private equity-backed and public companies across Southern California. Comprised of Big Four CPAs with technical and operational expertise in accounting and finance, Conexus Advisory is equipped to manage post-acquisition system and business process optimization, technical pronouncement research and analysis, comprehensive transaction support, restatement assistance, and IPO readiness.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Conexus Advisory and bring our collective expertise to the vibrant business community of Southern California," said Sean Gill, Co-Founder of Conexus.

"A major differentiator of our group is that we not only help diagnose the challenges and opportunities our clients face in the 'Office of the CFO,'" added Conexus co-founder Matt Primeau. "We leverage our operational focus to work side by side with them and improve the actual business process."

Mike Melloh partner with the firm who heads up the Los Angeles Executive Search group said "organizations are increasingly challenged with the intricacies of dealing with accounting matters ranging from complex technical accounting, financial reporting, and operational accounting that sometimes fall outside of the day-to day operations. Outsourcing certain aspects of the accounting function provides companies with the efficiency, flexibility, and skillsets that they desire."

"As a trusted partner to CFOs and executive teams, Conexus Advisory is dedicated to building long-term relationships based on integrity, transparency, and excellence," said Marty McKeever, a partner with the firm who heads up Conexus Advisory. "The firm's commitment to client satisfaction, combined with its deep industry knowledge and collaborative approach, sets it apart as a leading provider of accounting advisory services in Southern California."

About Conexus -Conexus brings the expertise needed to flawlessly execute business-critical projects as well as recruiting top talent in Finance, Accounting, Technology and Human Resources. In the last 12 months we have completed more than 300 direct hire and executive searches, deployed consultants on more than 600 assignments, with nearly 200 consultants actively working at Conexus' clients.

For media inquiries, please contact: Marty McKeever at: [email protected]

Go to Conexusadvisors.com for more information!

