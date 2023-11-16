Conexus Recruiting Announces Acquisition of Logis CFO, LLC

News provided by

Re-Sourcing Group

16 Nov, 2023, 15:22 ET

Southern California competitors join forces to create staffing and direct hire powerhouse

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexus Recruiting announces the acquisition of Logis, a top regional competitor based in Southern California. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Conexus' trajectory as it continues to emerge as a leading national provider of high-end interim consulting, retained search, and direct hire talent acquisition solutions.

Both specializing in the "Office of the CFO," Conexus and Logis have earned reputations for excellence in their respective niches, with Conexus further extending its service lines to encompass technology and human resources. The integration of Logis into the Conexus family not only brings together two highly compatible entities, but also amplifies their collective market presence. This union capitalizes on the strengths of both organizations, presenting clients with an expanded talent pool and the specialized expertise needed for seamless execution of business-critical projects.

"This is a combination of two companies that are extremely well-matched," said Conexus founder and partner, Mike Kelly. "The folks who founded Logis are all former colleagues, so this is a homecoming of sorts, bringing together two strong teams of recruiting professionals who have collaborated successfully in the past."

"This is an opportunity to better serve our clients and candidates by joining forces with our most formidable competitor," said Logis co-founder, Marty McKeever. "Our combined network of customers and talent will make it virtually impossible to compete against." 

"One new opportunity that we will have as a larger company with greater financial backing is to build out a bench consulting practice, allowing us to attract and retain the highest caliber professionals with a desire to impact multiple clients annually," said Logis co-founder, Ryan Milne.

This acquisition is a true combination of forces offering new leadership opportunities for existing personnel, while maintaining current partner roles. Both Conexus and Logis will continue to occupy existing office spaces across Southern California and nationally. Clients and candidates can now benefit from an even more extensive team of world-class staffing professionals with decades of combined experience in high-end professional recruiting and talent acquisition.

About Conexus Search, LLC

Conexus is a fast-growing, well-respected, interim-focused staffing and recruiting firm specializing in middle management and the C-suite, filling gaps in finance and accounting, technology, and HR throughout Southern California. Conexus is committed to providing its clients with high-quality, high-value workforce solutions, enabling it to attract a broad spectrum of clients from large, high-growth employers to small, locally owned companies across various industries.

For more information, visit https://conexusrecruiting.com/ 

Media Contact:  
Jason Cunningham
800-559-4534
[email protected]

SOURCE Re-Sourcing Group

Also from this source

JW Michaels & Co. Announces Acquisition of Legerity Group, Inc.

JW Michaels & Co., a leader in strategic staffing, recruiting, consulting and direct hire solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.