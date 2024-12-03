Conexus Recruiting Expands Expertise in Staffing with Acquisition of CV Resources

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexus Recruiting, a leading provider of specialized recruitment and staffing solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of CV Resources, a highly regarded staffing firm focused on finance and accounting services. Facilitated by The Resourcing Group (TRG), this acquisition strengthens Conexus' position in key markets such as Southern California and the Pacific Northwest, while significantly enhancing its ability to meet staffing needs within the Office of the CFO.

With over a decade of experience in providing interim and direct-hire staffing solutions, CV Resources has earned a stellar reputation in the finance and accounting sectors. This acquisition allows Conexus to broaden its service offerings and deepen its expertise in the finance space, particularly in addressing staffing needs at both the Staff and Senior Staff levels—an area previously outside the scope of its services.

"We are excited to welcome CV Resources into the Conexus family," said Mike Kelly, Partner at Conexus Recruiting. "The demand for skilled accounting professionals continues to rise as fewer students enter the field, creating a significant talent gap across finance functions. This acquisition strengthens our ability to bridge that gap, particularly within the critical Office of the CFO."

Sean Gill, Los Angeles Partner at Conexus, commented, "Having worked closely with CV Resources for over five years as a trusted referral partner, we know firsthand the quality of their interim and direct-hire talent. This acquisition enhances our ability to serve the full spectrum of client needs, from clerical to senior accounting roles, and further strengthens our commitment to delivering top-tier staffing solutions for the Office of the CFO."

Matt Primeau, Orange County Partner at Conexus, added, "CV Resources has built a well-earned reputation in the finance and accounting space, and we're excited to integrate their expertise into our own. This partnership positions us for continued growth and allows us to offer a wider range of high-quality staffing solutions across a growing array of industries."

As part of the acquisition, Conexus will leverage CV Resources' extensive network within Southern California and the Pacific Northwest, expanding its footprint and enhancing its capacity to deliver specialized staffing solutions across Finance, Accounting, IT, HR and executive-level roles. This strategic expansion will enable Conexus to tap into new markets, industries, and geographies, further driving its growth and success.

"We've always prioritized exceptional talent and service at CV Resources," said Mike Vass, Founder of CV Resources. "By joining forces with Conexus, we can broaden our reach, improve our offerings, and create even more opportunities for our clients and candidates. We're looking forward to the future and are excited to grow as part of such an innovative and forward-thinking organization."

About Conexus Recruiting

Conexus Recruiting is the fastest growing human capital firm specializing in Advisory, Finance, Accounting, Human Resources and Technology placements. Known for its personalized service and long-term client relationships, Conexus helps organizations connect with top talent while supporting job seekers in finding fulfilling career opportunities. With a proven track record of success, Conexus continues to be a trusted partner to businesses across a range of industries.

About CV Resources

CV Resources is a leading staffing firm specializing in finance and accounting interim and direct hire placements. With a strong focus on delivering high-quality talent, CV Resources has built a reputation for excellence in staffing solutions across Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

