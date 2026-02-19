Conexwest Delivers Custom Shipping Container MRI Lab, Saving California Hospital an Estimated $9 Million in Renovation Costs

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A California hospital has deployed one of the first custom-built MRI laboratories in the continental U.S. constructed entirely from conjoined shipping containers, providing a fully compliant, mobile alternative to traditional facility expansions.

Completed and installed in 2024, the modular MRI lab meets stringent California OSHPD (Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development) requirements for hospital structures. By situating the imaging suite externally—typically in a parking lot or adjacent open space—the hospital avoided disruptive interior renovations and an estimated $9 million in construction and modification costs, while preserving full diagnostic imaging capabilities without compromising patient safety or operational flow.

In recent years, U.S. hospitals have faced growing pressure to expand diagnostic imaging capacity amid patient backlogs, aging equipment, and increasing demand for advanced services such as MRI scans. Traditional fixed expansions often involve lengthy permitting, high construction expenses, and significant downtime challenges that modular solutions like container-based builds are increasingly addressing as a faster, more cost-effective option.

This project, executed by Conexwest, began with two conjoined shipping containers. Sidewalls were removed at the junction points and reinforced with structural steel headers, columns, and surface-mount elements to ensure structural integrity and weatherproofing. A custom roof extension added three feet of height using structural steel and compatible sidewall materials, finished with a sloped TPO roofing system that included cement board underlayment, foam insulation panels, and a sealed membrane for superior leak prevention and temperature regulation.

To achieve full medical-grade compliance, the unit incorporated:

Silicon steel lining and copper foil RF shielding to contain magnetic fields, protecting patient safety, MRI image quality, and preventing interference with nearby medical devices such as pacemakers.

Hospital-grade electrical systems, waveguides for controlled signal passage, ADA-compliant doorways and access, and earthquake-resistant reinforcements.

T-bar drop ceilings for efficient maintenance and access to overhead systems.

Strategically routed wire trays to organize electrical and data cabling cleanly and safely.

A high-performance centrifugal exhaust system to maintain air quality, remove contaminants, regulate temperature and humidity, and support sensitive MRI equipment.

A reinforced side access hatch engineered with heavy-duty hinges to accommodate the transport and installation of heavy MRI components, while preserving full shielding and demagnetization properties.

A complete, custom-designed fire suppression system integrated throughout the structure.

These features ensure the modular lab operates equivalently to a conventional hospital-based MRI suite, with rapid deployment potential and minimal site disruption.

"This innovative approach highlights how modular construction can deliver high-compliance healthcare infrastructure quickly and affordably," said a Conexwest spokesperson. "By leveraging reinforced shipping containers with precise engineering and regulatory adherence, providers can scale imaging services without the traditional barriers of time and cost."

The completed unit stands as a milestone in modular healthcare solutions, demonstrating the viability of container-based builds for specialized medical needs from temporary expansions to permanent adjunct facilities. As healthcare systems continue to seek efficient ways to address capacity constraints, projects like this illustrate the growing role of repurposed and modified containers in modern medical environments.

