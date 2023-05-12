Confassociazioni, the Italian Confederation of Professional Associations Announces the Opening of its USA Branch

ROME, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confassociazioni, the organization that promotes and supports professional associations in Italy, announces the opening of a branch in the United States, which joins the foreign delegations already active in the United Kingdom, Spain, United Arab Emirates and Canada.

The press conference to present Confassociazioni USA was held at the italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome, offering an important opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities related to the internationalization of Italian professional associations and relations between our country and the United States.

The meeting, moderated by Radio Parlamentare's editor in chief, Cristina Del Tutto, saw the interventions of Stefano Potortì, Delegate Councilor for the Coordination of International Structures and President of Confassociazioni UK, Hon. Christian Di Sanzo, italian parliamentarian elected in the North America constituency and Gianni Lattanzio, President of Confassociazioni International.

President of Confassociazioni USA, Carmelo Cutuli, presented the activities, mission and objectives of the new delegation: "Confassociazioni USA - said President Cutuli - is committed to playing an active role in supporting relations between Italy and the United States, promoting joint initiatives, collaborations and exchanges between the respective professional communities. We already have delegates in Texas, Arizona, Illinois and Washington DC. We are receiving numerous availability also in other states and we are meeting with the major organizations representing the Italian-American community, which today counts over 26 million American citizens of Italian descent. "

Following, the interventions of the international marketing expert Salvo Bonanno, Vice President of Confassociazioni USA, connected from Chicago, and delegate for Arizona Clarissa Burt, connected from Phoenix.

President of Confassociazioni, Angelo Deiana, concluded the conference underlining the importance of the initiative and confirming the willingness to continue the path of internationalization of the confederation's activities, which this year celebrates the tenth anniversary of its foundation: "This initiative confirms Confassociazioni's commitment to supporting member professional associations and promoting international relations abroad, in this case in the United States, favoring cooperation and strengthening exchanges between the professional communities of the two countries."

The press conference was broadcasted live on the web channel of the Chamber of Deputies, featuring numerous guests, including representatives from the Rome's lodge of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America (OSDIA), Italian Committees Abroad and foreign trade experts.

Confassociazioni aims to foster the associative system of professions, businesses and the third and fourth sector, enhancing their role, including in terms of equal opportunities, in the Italian constitutional, legislative, economic and social system and in the corresponding European areas.

