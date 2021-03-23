Confectionary Favorite Finds Sweet Spot In "Better-For-You" Category With New Fruit-tella Soft Gummies For U.S. Market

"Better-for-you" candy is experiencing a strong category growth (compared to the general confection category) with 11 times acceleration or 44 percent growth (past 26 weeks)*. With a simpler ingredient line within the "better-for-you" candy category, Fruit-tella Soft Gummies have no high fructose corn syrup and are made with pectin (not gelatin), and flavors from natural sources. In addition, families can be confident the fun and delicious gummies by Fruit-tella are peanut and tree nut free.

"We are thrilled about the upfront consumer response to our Fruit-tella Soft Gummies since we introduced our real fruit flavored soft gummies to the U.S. market in late 2020," shares Craig Cuchra, VP of Marketing for Perfetti Van Melle North America. "We have been voted as a 'choice' product by our e-commerce customers for our Fruit-tella Mixed Berry variety and are receiving rave reviews from consumers nationwide. As more consumers seek out 'better-for-you' offerings when it comes to confectionery, we are passionate about delivering a flavorful fruity candy that is the best of both worlds."

With a 90-year heritage as a leading candy brand in Europe in the non-chocolate category, Fruit-tella is continuing to expand its market in the U.S., even amidst the pandemic. With more retailers coming on board, the Fruit-tella Soft Gummies are currently available at select Walmart , Rite Aid, Raley's, Food Lion locations and more, as well as nationwide via e-commerce at Amazon and online grocery retailers. Fruit-tella Soft Gummies come in two fruit flavor combinations: Mixed Berry (Strawberry & Raspberry) and Peach & Mango, and two peg bag sizes: 3.2 oz (SRP $1.79) and 5 oz (SRP $2.49). Each package contains a variety of fun and playful character shapes to appeal to kids of all ages.

According to the National Confectioners Association1, 93 percent of people believe that candy can be part of a happy, balanced lifestyle. Cuchra adds, "We don't want today's families thinking they have to sacrifice flavor from their candy. Fruit-tella Soft Gummies give the whole family the option for a fun and permissible indulgence that is big on taste while boasting natural ingredients and real fruit puree."

Known for its imaginative products and brands in more than 150 countries, Perfetti Van Melle first unveiled the Fruit-tella "square sweet" in 1932 in the Netherlands and the Gummies innovation was introduced in Europe in 2001. Today, the Fruit-tella brand has its roots in Abruzzo, Italy, with a U.S. operations facility in Kentucky.

For more information on Fruit-tella and Perfetti Van Melle brands, please visit us.fruittella.com.

About Fruit-tella

Fruit-tella has a history going all the way back to 1932 when its founder, Van Melle, first introduced the sweet to the Dutch market. The "square sweet," as it quickly became known, was available in a variety of tasty, fruity flavors. Over the years, the assortment grew to include chewy and jelly sweets to make sure there was a flavor or texture to suit everyone's fruity need. Today, Fruit-tella is sold around the world and is recognized as a family candy brand enjoyed by children and parents alike.

About Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti Van Melle Benelux B.V. is a privately-owned global company established in March 2001 through the merger of Perfetti SpA and Van Melle B.V. Perfetti Van Melle manufactures and markets sugar confectionery and chewing gum products in more than 150 countries. Today Perfetti Van Melle is one of the world's largest confectionery groups, marketing highly renowned brands such as Mentos, Frisk, Chupa Chups, Smint, Fruit-tella, Alpenliebe, Golia, Vivident, Airheads, Happydent & Big Babol. The Group has corporate headquarters in Italy and The Netherlands. U.S. operations are solely operated out of Erlanger, KY.

