Confectioners Share One-Stop Digital Hub to Teach Tricks for Treating On Halloween

"Chocolate and candy companies play an important role in time-honored and fun holiday traditions and special moments like Halloween," John Downs, president and CEO of NCA, said. "As consumers enjoy chocolate and candy this Halloween season and seek to boost their emotional well-being, we are helping them manage their sugar intake and provide them with the resources they need to make informed choices."

Halloween Central is a digital hub filled with festive facts and educational tips for embracing balance during Halloween. As nearly 90 percent of parents use Halloween as a time to talk to their children about balance and moderation, the hub also includes resources to help navigate the holiday, along with important safety tips.

Not-so-spooky findings on Halloween Central:

Parents provide guidance and educate their children on moderation during the Halloween season: According to an NCA survey, 84 percent of parents monitor candy consumption or offer guidelines for their children in the days and weeks after Halloween. Chocolate and candy are an integral part of celebrating Halloween: Nearly 94 percent of Americans say that chocolate and candy make holidays like Halloween more fun. There's no one right way to eat candy corn: A recent survey shows that while 58 percent of people believe you should eat the whole piece of candy corn at once, 29 percent believe in starting with the narrow, white end. Just 13 percent of people believe in starting with the wider, yellow end when enjoying a piece of candy corn.

America's chocolate and candy companies are committed to providing consumers with information, options and support as they enjoy their favorite treats this Halloween and throughout the year. This effort is part of a five-year commitment alongside the Partnership for a Healthier America, in which leading confectioners have pledged to include more options in smaller pack sizes with calorie information on the front of the pack.

For more information about chocolate and candy during the Halloween season, as well as safety tips, sweet insights and fun graphics, please visit AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenCentral and follow NCA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

