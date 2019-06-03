Confectioners Unwrap New Digital Resources for National Candy Month 2019

"National Candy Month is a time to honor the classic American manufacturing success story of the confectionery industry," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. "We're excited to share the stories of the companies and individuals who make the confections many of us enjoy throughout the year, especially as those companies empower consumers to treat in a way that fits into a happy, balanced lifestyle."

The confectionery industry is committed to providing consumers with information, options and support as they enjoy their favorite treats. Leading chocolate and candy makers have pledged to offer half of their individually wrapped products in sizes that contain 200 calories or less per pack by 2022, and 90 percent of their best-selling treats will display calorie information right on the front of the pack. This proactive effort is part of the Always A Treat Initiative, a five-year commitment with the Partnership for a Healthier America that began in 2017.

Many of America's well-known confectionery companies have been family-owned and operated for generations, providing their communities with good-paying manufacturing jobs for decades. America's confectionery manufacturers directly employ nearly 54,000 people and have a direct economic impact of more than $35 billion. But their impact goes far beyond their front doors: for every job directly created in confectionery manufacturing, another ten are supported in related fields, including retail, agriculture, and shipping – totaling more than 600,000 American jobs supported by the industry.

How can you participate in National Candy Month?

Visit National Candy Month Central: Check out our digital hub for fun facts about your favorite treats and to see how others make chocolate and candy part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Share the Sweetness: To celebrate National Candy Month, why not share some treats with your friends and family? NCA will be helping to make the nation's capital a little sweeter this June – try it in your office or neighborhood, too. And we hope you'll feel empowered to make informed choices, as our member companies are bringing consumers more options in smaller package sizes. Join the conversation on social media: Follow NCA on Twitter (@CandyUSA), Instagram (@CandyUSA), and Facebook (National Confectioners Association) to see what we're doing for National Candy Month, and use #NationalCandyMonth to let us know how you're celebrating the sweetest month of the year.

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes chocolate, candy, gum and mints, and the companies that make these special treats. As the leading association for the U.S. confectionery industry, NCA helps ensure the public understands and appreciates the unique role that chocolate and candy can play in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 54,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. For every job created in confectionery manufacturing, another ten are supported in related industries. In total, more than 607,000 American jobs are supported by the U.S. confectionery industry. America's leading chocolate and candy companies support the Always A Treat Initiative, a commitment to transparency, portion guidance and choice, and consumer education. Learn more at CandyUSA.com, or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

