Confectionery Market to grow by USD 66.29 billion from 2022 to 2027|Rising purchasing power of individuals drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The confectionery market size is expected to grow by USD 66.29 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.02% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 30% growth of the global confectionery market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Europe is the largest confectionery market globally and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Western Europe, in particular, represents the largest subregional market for confectionery in both Europe and the world. Key countries in this region include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Spain, which are major players in the confectionery industry. The growth of the European confectionery market is driven by the presence of prominent confectionery manufacturers across the region. These manufacturers are forming strategic alliances to foster innovation and establish a strong market position. Furthermore, the rise of small family-run bakeries and restaurants has significantly contributed to the increased consumption of confectionery in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Confectionery Market 2023-2027

Confectionery Market: The rising purchasing power of individuals drives growth

The rising purchasing power of individuals is a major factor notably driving market growth. Increasing consumer purchasing power in developing countries like India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa, along with growing consumer spending and evolving preferences, is driving the growth of the middle-class population. This shift in financial capacity enables consumers in these countries to afford non-essential items, including convenience store products and ready-to-eat packaged foods, including confectionery. The rising purchasing power in these emerging markets presents promising opportunities for industry players. Additionally, the development of infrastructure, driven by rapid urbanization, has led to the establishment of organized retail outlets, enhancing the accessibility of confectionery products for consumers. Therefore, the increasing purchasing power of individuals in these regions is a key driver for market growth during the forecast period.

Confectionery Market: Rising demand for organic chocolate is a new trend

Rising demand for organic chocolate is an emerging trend influencing market growth. Certified as organic, organic chocolate stands apart from traditional chocolate, which relies on cocoa beans and sugar cultivated using chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. In response to the increasing health-consciousness among global consumers, there has been a surge in the popularity and demand for healthy snacks. Organic chocolate-based snacks have gained traction as consumers seek out healthier snack options. The rising consumer interest in organic products presents numerous opportunities for the market. The organic chocolate segment has experienced significant growth worldwide, particularly among millennials. Chocolate manufacturers are actively striving to meet the growing demand for organic chocolate, driving the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Confectionery Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the confectionery market by product (Chocolate, Sugar confectionery, and Gums), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the chocolate segment will be significant during the forecast period. The largest segment in the market is chocolate, which is undergoing maturity. In order to cater to evolving consumer preferences, market vendors are introducing innovative products with distinct flavors like hibiscus, lavender, ginger, and chocolate alcohol. The demand and popularity of premium organic chocolate are also on the rise. Furthermore, as consumers become increasingly health-conscious, there is a significant increase in the demand for reduced-sugar chocolates, particularly dark chocolate. The chocolate segment is expected to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The Global Chocolate Confectionery Market size is projected to increase by USD 45.78 million and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017, the market size was valued at USD 151.8 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (chocolate bars, boxed assortments and seasonal variants, and others), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) and geography Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Expansions and promotions by vendors through various strategies are emerging trends in the chocolate confectionery market.

The confectionery market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 8.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12%. This report extensively covers confectionery market segmentation in the US by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, and gum confectionery). Seasonal demand for confectioneries is one of the major drivers impacting the confectionery market in US growth.

Confectionery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 66.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.17 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arcor Group, Barry Callebaut AG, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Crown Confectionery Co. Ltd, Delfi Ltd., Ezaki Glico Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Foleys Candies LP, Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, The Hershey Co., Unilever PLC, United Confectionery Sdn Bhd, and Yildiz Holding AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

