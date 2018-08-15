Confer Plastics Recalls Pool Step Systems Due to Entrapment and Drowning Hazard

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Curve in-pool step systems

Hazard: Children's limbs can become entrapped in the side openings of the step systems, posing a drowning hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool step systems and contact Confer Plastics for a free repair kit. The repair kit will include additional panels to prevent entrapment and installation instructions.

Consumer Contact:

Confer Plastics at 800-635-3213 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.conferplastics.com and click on "Curve Recall" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 100,000 (In addition, about 2,100 were sold in Canada)

Description:



This recall involves three models of in-pool step systems with curved steps for in-ground and aboveground pools. The steps and handrails are made of gray and beige plastic. The manufacturing/date code is located on the side walls of each step.

Model Product



Description Manufacturing/Date Code Range #CCX-AG Confer Curve base



(staircase) 4-step for



aboveground pool All 2013-2018 #CCX-IG Confer Curve base



(staircase) 3-step for



in-ground pool All 2013-2018 #CCX-ADD Curve add-on unit



for either in-ground



or aboveground



stairs All 2013-2018

Incidents/Injuries: Confer Plastics has received two reports of children's arms becoming entrapped in the side panel openings of the step systems, including reports of minor abrasions. No drownings have been reported.

Sold At: Champion Pool Distributors, Cinderella, EMSCO Distributors, Leisure Living, Leslie's, Superior Pool Products, Water Warehouse stores and other stores nationwide and online at www.conferplastics.com from January 2013 through July 2018 for between $200 and $400.

Manufacturer: Confer Plastics, of North Tonawanda, N.Y.

Manufactured in: U.S.

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/67542r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

