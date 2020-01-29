Conference Call Invitation - Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A

Results for the 4th Quarter of 2019

Disclosure: February 10th

Teleconferences: February 11th

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding SA (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 andNYSE: ITUB) informs that it will disclose its quarterly results on the lnvestor Relations website on February 10th (Monday), after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We have the pleasure of inviting you to participate in our teleconferences on February 11th (Tuesday) at the times listed below:

TELECONFERENCES SCHEDULE

English Portuguese 08:00 AM (EDT) 09:30 AM (EDT) 10:00 AM (Brasília time) 11:30 AM (Brasília Time)



(1-844) 204-8942 (toll free from USA) (55-11) 2820-4080 (1-412) 717-9627 (other countries) (55-11) 3193-1080 (55-11) 3181-8565 or

(55-11) 4210-1803 (in Brazil)



Access code: ltaú Unibanco

______________________________________________________________________________

To join online please visit our lnvestor Relations website www.itau.corn.br/investor-relations. We kindly request that you register in advance by clicking on the banner on that site. Please note that the broadcast is compatible with any browser and mobile device (iOS and Android).

PRESENTATION

Candido Bracher

President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer)

Milton Maluhy Filho

Executive Vice President, CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and CRO (Chief Risk Officer)

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of lnvestor Relations

The conference calls will also be archived in audio formal on the sarne website. To access an audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until February 17th , 2020, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8894440# (call in Portuguese) and 2004841# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any technical issues, please contact RIWeb customer service, ai (55 11) 3897-0855 or atendimento@riweb.com.br.

investor.relations@itau-unibanco.com.br

www.itau.corn.br/investor-relations

Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication

(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

