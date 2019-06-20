Conference Concierge Launches Revolutionary Networking Platform And Tools For Festival Success At Cannes

CANNES, France, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conference Concierge, the Ultimate Conference Directory that highlights all upcoming industry events focused primarily on advertising, broadcast media and production, will be on site at the Cannes Lions, the International Festival of Creativity, from June 17-22. The CC team will be based between the infamous LBB Beach and Palais, holding exclusive consultations and networking events for the festival's heavy hitters.

Conference Concierge began in 2018 as One-Stop Shop to identify ALL upcoming networking conferences, and provide details for users to help them narrow down which make the most sense for their goals and budget. The web based and mobile friendly platform is geared to a wide level of experience, from first-time festival goers to veterans who want to hone their approach. Instead of getting spammed daily with updates from individual events, Conference Concierge filters and tailors custom programs and communications for their clients.

Previous clients include WarnerBros, APA, MoviePass, Yangaroo and MESA.

Once users confirm which events they are interested in the Team at Conference Concierge works with their client to determine whether they should be participating, sponsoring or exhibiting at a conference. The Team can also assist in gaining speaking spots at events, organize transport, accommodation, and organize an agreed number of meetings. Plus provide a previous delegate list to each Conference, something that is generally hard to come by without inside connections.

All are welcome to come and meet Emmelie and the Team during Cannes. They will be based at the LBB Beach all week so drop on by and say a friendly hello. Alternatively for more information and/or to set up a free consultation please see www.conferenceconcierge.io or contact info@conferenceconcierge.io.

About Conference Concierge and Foresyte media

Conference Concierge was founded by marketing and consulting veteran Emmelie Forsyth in 2018. Emmelie has been working in the advertising and broadcast industry for over a decade. She has extensive knowledge in the USA and Latin American markets and is now expanding to cover further global markets in Europe, Asia and the UK.

Conference Concierge is taking a select few more clients and meetings at Cannes Lion. For more information or to request a meeting please see www.conferenceconcierge.io or contact info@conferenceconcierge.io. Availability is Limited so if no response received, please still stop by to visit Emmelie and her team at the LBB Beach!

Emmelie Forsyth

Business Development Director

www.foresytemedia.com

