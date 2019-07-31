Conference Dedicated to Educate Organizations on the Knowledge Aware Approach

LIVONIA, Mich., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowledge Aware approach is growing quickly in adoptions and has become an emerging enterprise solution for many leading organizations. As a result, organizations have found that recurring mistakes have been prevented, workforce efficiency has been improved, knowledge is effectively being captured and reused, and undesirable variation has been reduced.

Leaders from around the globe are making plans to attend the 2019 Knowledge Aware Conference to learn how the approach can be implemented at their organizations, receive training on Knowledge Aware technology, and network with early adopters.

Through breakout sessions, the first day of the conference will educate beginners on what the Knowledge Aware approach is and the effects it can have on an organization. Intermediate and advanced adopters will have the opportunity to receive Auros software training with Application Engineers to hone their current skillsets.

The second day of the conference will showcase keynote speaker, Sanjay Dhall, President of Detroit Flying Cars, and many other globally recognized organizations that have adopted the Knowledge Aware approach, such as Auros Knowledge Systems, BorgWarner, General Motors, and Navistar.

The 2019 Knowledge Aware Conference will be held in Plymouth, Michigan, at the Inn at St. John's on September 25-26, 2019. Conference passes can be purchased online for $300 at https://kaconference.org.

About the International Knowledge Aware Association

The IKAA is a non-profit organization founded on the premise that there is transformative value in unlocking enterprise knowledge. The IKAA was founded to help assist individuals and organizations in transforming through Knowledge Aware concepts. Learn more about memberships online at knowledge-Aware.org.

About Auros Knowledge Systems

Auros Knowledge Systems is the leading Knowledge Aware software and service provider and the corporate sponsor of the 2019 Knowledge Aware Conference. With over 36,000 active users globally, Auros delivers knowledge in the flow of work for major corporations in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer products, heavy manufacturing, and ship building industries. To learn more about Auros, visit AurosKS.com.

