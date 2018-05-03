Conference of Western Attorneys General (CWAG) and Cellebrite to Launch Digital Forensics Resource Library

With the CWAG 2018 Chair's Initiative as the backdrop, CWAG and Cellebrite provided details about this important joint initiative that has been in development for more than a year. The new Digital Forensics Repository is a dynamic and ever-evolving virtual library that will serve attorneys general across the country in the development of policies and procedures to enable law enforcement and prosecutors access to information regarding the use of digital evidence in investigating crime and closing cases.

The CWAG Cyber Security Working Group – Digital Forensics Task Force consists of attorneys general representatives from Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Wisconsin. With an initial goal of creating legal policy and procedures around the access of public and private cloud through tools like Cellebrite's UFED Cloud Analyzer, CWAG recognized the wider implications and value of creating and sharing their collective insights. With technical expertise and guidance from Cellebrite, the working group laid the groundwork for the repository initiative.

"Digital forensics technology has become an increasingly vital resource for law enforcement and legal entities in the United States, since crimes at all levels often involve mass amounts of digital evidence," said Karen White, CWAG Executive Director. "Digital intelligence tools can provide real-time collection of cloud-based evidence in a forensically sound manner, enabling law enforcement officers and investigators to preserve and analyze data in the public domain, including location information, profiles, images, files and communications from the most popular social media applications."

"In this digital age, evidence comes in many formats – with thousands of items of data on mobile devices in addition to valuable information from social media," said Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman. "This can create a challenge for law enforcement, which is why at the first formal meeting of the CWAG Cyber Security Working group last year, we spearheaded the CWAG Digital Forensics Task Force to make it easier for law enforcement to access the technology they need. Particularly for high-stakes investigations involving homicide, gang violence, and human trafficking, there is no reason our local and federal law enforcement and prosecutors should not have the most advanced forensics tools. The repository brought forward by CWAG will enable teams to best serve their communities."

"When agencies embrace digital intelligence tools, investigators can do their work more efficiently and with newfound confidence that they are uncovering all the necessary information," said Jim Grady, CEO, Cellebrite Inc. "With the right information obtained from all sources including public and private cloud data, officers and investigators can build a stronger case."

CWAG's new Digital Forensics Repository will be housed by CWAG and will go live this month in the Resources section of CWAG's website at www.cwagweb.org.

The Conference of Western Attorneys General (CWAG)

The Conference of Western Attorneys General (CWAG) is a bipartisan group which has expanded beyond our regional designation to count 38 states as participants. The chief legal officers of 15 western states and three Pacific territories are the founding and voting members of the association. These include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Conference also includes the Pacific jurisdictions of American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Associate Members participate in legal seminars and working groups active in a variety of legal areas. Associate members include: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, The District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

CWAG's primary function is to provide a forum for chief legal officers of member states and jurisdictions to cultivate knowledge, cooperate on concerns and coordinate actions which improve the quality of legal services available to members. CWAG focuses on common areas of interest to the west: water, fish and wildlife, public lands, minerals, environmental protection and Indian Law.

Cellebrite: Digital Intelligence for a Safer World

Digital data plays an increasingly important role in investigations and operations of all kinds. Making data accessible, collaborative and actionable is what Cellebrite does best. As the global leader in digital intelligence with more than 60,000 licenses deployed in 150 countries, we provide law enforcement, military, intelligence, and enterprise customers with the most complete, industry-proven range of solutions for digital forensics, triage and analytics.

By enabling access, sharing and analysis of digital data from mobile devices, social media, cloud, computer, cellular operators and other sources, Cellebrite products, solutions, services and training help customers build the strongest cases quickly, even in the most complex situations. As a result, Cellebrite is the preferred one-stop shop for digital intelligence solutions that make a safer world more possible every day.

Media Contact:

Kelly Miller

1-202-750-7513

kmiller@bannerpublicaffairs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conference-of-western-attorneys-general-cwag-and-cellebrite-to-launch-digital-forensics-resource-library-300642149.html

SOURCE Cellebrite

Related Links

http://www.cellebrite.com

