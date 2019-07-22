Conference On Genocide In Cameroon
NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Paul Biya (87 years old and president of Cameroon since 1982) declared war on Anglophones on November 30, 2017, a genocide has been happening in the English-speaking part of Cameroon, causing the death of more than 3,000 civilians, the burning of close to 300 villages and around 500,000 refugees. A press conference on these tragic events will be held in the Murrow Rom of the National Press Club by Professor Patrice Nganang (Stony Brook University), writer and manager of the Je Suis Kamto Campaign. The press conference starts at 2:00pm and ends at 5:00pm on July 24th.
