Conference on Health IT & Analytics Set for Nov. 15-16 in Metro D.C.

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers, clinical executives and policymakers will share and discuss the latest findings and practices connected to the design and use of information technology and data analytics in healthcare, at the Conference on Health IT & Analytics (CHITA), Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, 2019 at the Key Bridge Marriott Hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

The Center for Health Information and Decision Systems (CHIDS) at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business is hosting the event in its 10th year. It's designed to deepen the understanding of strategy, policy and systems fostering health IT and analytics and to stimulate new ideas with both policy and business implications.

Keynote speakers are UPMC Chief Analytics Officer Pamela Peele and Professor Philip Resnik from the University of Maryland's Department of Linguistics and Institute for Advanced Computer Studies.

Additional featured presenters will include CVS Health Digital Advisor Athena Abbott, Textpert founder and CEO Ray Christian, Optum Senior Vice President Sanji Fernando, MedStar Health Research Institute Director Nawar Shara (who also directs the Biostatistics, Epidemiology and Research Design Program at the Georgetown-Howard Universities Clinical and Translational Science Center), IBM Executive Architect for Federal Healthcare Prithvi Rao and NIH Associate Director for Data Science and Director of the NIH Office of Data Science Strategy Susan K. Gregurick.

"Unprecedented opportunities to improve health outcomes and control costs are being created through combining large amounts of digitized medical data with state-of-the-art machine intelligence methods, says CHITA Chair Ritu Agarwal, CHIDS founding director, Robert H. Smith Dean's Chair of Information Systems and interim dean at the Smith School. "CHIDS is pioneering work at the intersection of AI, digital applications and healthcare, and is proud to convene CHITA, where experts will debate the landscape and impact of current uses and potential future breakthroughs such as deep learning."

The conference will run 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, with an evening reception, and 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Saturday. On-site registration opens at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Register in advance at https://go.umd.edu/chita2019.

Saturday will include awards presentations for best paper, best student-authored paper and best junior researcher-authored paper. Ahead of the main gathering, a doctoral student consortium, by invitation, will take place on Thursday.

CHITA is produced in partnership with the University of Michigan School of Public Health and is supported in part by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

About CHIDS

The Center for Health Information and Decision Systems (CHIDS) is a research center of excellence based in the Department of Decision, Operations & Information Technology (DO&IT) at the Robert H. Smith School of Business that collaborates closely with industry, government and other key health system stakeholders. CHIDS' research seeks to understand how digital technologies and data analytics can be more effectively deployed to address outcomes such as patient safety, healthcare quality, efficiency in healthcare delivery and a reduction in health disparities. CHIDS offers the benefit of renowned scholars in health data science and artificial intelligence, technology innovation, implementation and design. The pool of talent, knowledge and expertise in DO&IT is acknowledged by several publications as a top-five performer in research production worldwide; the Information Systems group is ranked in the top 10 worldwide by BusinessWeek and U.S. News and World Report. CHIDS pioneers in the study of digitally enabled health system transformation and is widely known for its thought leadership and research collaborations.

