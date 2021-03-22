Conference on the Israel Lobby and Apartheid April 17 & 24, 2021

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A major Israeli human rights organization has declared apartheid is rampant both inside Israel and in the territories Israel occupies.

The web-based conference " End US Support for Israeli Apartheid ?" considers whether the United States should now cut off aid to Israel, or make any such future assistance conditional on negotiation of a genuine peace settlement, respect for Palestinian human rights, and adherence to international law.

IsraelApartheidCon is solely sponsored by the American Educational Trust, publisher of the Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, and the Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy ( IRmep ).

Wrapping around the annual meeting of the Israel lobby group J Street, IsraelApartheidCon will address U.S. financial support of Israel, the strengths and weaknesses of "liberal" lobby groups like J Street, prospects for a one- or two-state solution, and the progress of free speech organizations, the BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) movement and other forms of resistance, including solidarity between Palestinian activism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

While Congress wrangles over modest emergency pandemic relief for Americans, it obediently gives the nation of Israel $3.8 billion annually—and even more covert aid—with barely a whisper of debate.

Any member of Congress who might question Washington's annual subsidy for Israeli militarization knows that he or she will incur the wrath of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other Israel lobby groups.

The lobby patrols the Congress to ensure that Israel, a small country of some nine million people, remains by far the largest recipient of U.S. foreign assistance since World War II. U.S. aid enables Israeli apartheid, new settlements in illegally occupied territories and ongoing violent repression of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, American citizens who question illegal Israeli policies and engage in nonviolent protest movements such as BDS are accused of being anti-Semites, and their free speech rights threatened.

Join us online to hear expert speakers discuss how Americans can push back against costly and harmful Israel lobby programs and corruption. View upcoming speaker announcements at www.IsraelApartheidCon.org and register online at Eventbrite .

IsraelApartheidCon does not replace or substitute the rescheduled conference " Transcending the Israel Lobby at Home & Abroad " to be held at the National Press Club on March 2 and 3, 2022. 2022 conference speaker information and tickets are available at https://IsraelLobbyCon.org/2022-conference .

SOURCE Institute for Research: Middle Eastern Policy

