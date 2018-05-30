Conference to Explore the Promise Artificial Intelligence Holds for the Cybersecurity Sector

Aimed at helping professionals at established enterprises, startups, and research institutions understand recent advancements in AI technology and how talent challenges play a role in the balance between progress and security, "Focus AI: Cybersecurity" is the latest in the Future Labs' speaker series for New York City's entrepreneurial community. It will take place on Monday, June 4, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Midtown Manhattan offices of sponsoring partner PwC.

Panelists include:

Larry Trittschuh , chief security officer, Americas at Barclays

McCoy's research focuses on empirically measuring the security and privacy of technology systems, and he recently received attention for his long-term study of ransomware, a type of malware that encrypts the files of infected hosts and demands payment for their restoration. It is timely work given that the Online Trust Alliance called 2017 "the worst year ever in data breaches and cyber incidents" worldwide, and the global costs of such attacks are expected to reach up to $6 trillion annually by 2021. McCoy has led numerous research investigations into cybercrime using large data sets.

The conference will provide an important forum for discussion about AI technologies, industry needs, and investment opportunities surrounding cyber risk, which Warren Buffett deemed a greater threat to mankind than nuclear weapons. With a recent survey showing that almost 40 percent of enterprise organizations already deploy AI-based security analytics to some extent, and that figure expected to steadily increase, cybersecurity providers are racing to implement advanced AI-driven solutions for their clients.

For more information or to register, visit https://goo.gl/JjPYQ9.

