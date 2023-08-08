"Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver" Joins Forces with UK Health Radio

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver," an empowering and heartfelt podcast, is partnering with UK Health Radio, the world's no.1 'Talk Health' radio station. This collaboration aims to provide essential resources and support for caregivers while fostering a global health conversation.

"Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver" podcast offers a judgment free space where sisters JJ Elliott Hill, Natalie Elliott Handy, Emilie Elliott and their guests share the "good, bad and funny" of caregiving without shame or fear of rejection.
UK Health Radio (www.ukhealthradio.com) boasts an impressive reach of 1.3 million listeners tuning in every month across 54 countries. The station's mission revolves around delivering reliable health information to help listeners make informed decisions concerning their well-being and that of their loved ones. Through positive and engaging content, UK Health Radio inspires individuals to take an active role in achieving and maintaining their health freedom.

"Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver" offers a candid and unfiltered platform where caregivers can openly discuss the challenges and triumphs they experience in their roles. Spearheaded by JJ, Natalie, and Emilie, three compassionate sisters, the podcast combines the power of storytelling, guest interviews, and information sharing to relate, educate, and inspire caregivers of all ages and in all situations. 

The show's creators and their guests share their personal experiences, creating a supportive community for caregivers. Listeners will find reassurance in their own reluctance, gain the confidence to express their needs, and feel connected to the sisterhood of care. The show covers a wide range of emotions, from moments of laughter to moments of vulnerability, leaving participants feeling uplifted and understood.

"Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver" will premiere on UK Health Radio on August 15th. This partnership aligns with UK Health Radio's commitment to enhancing the lives of its audience by addressing essential health-related topics that resonate with their listeners.

The show's hosts and UK Health Radio are eager to reach out to caregivers worldwide, providing them with valuable insights, expert advice, and a supportive community. By sharing experiences, listeners and caregivers alike will find solace, strength, and guidance throughout their caregiving journey.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the launch of "Confessions of a Reluctant Caregiver" on August 15th, available for streaming on UK Health Radio's platform, Listen on Demand section, and various podcast platforms.

