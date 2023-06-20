Confetë Gifts + Party Boxes Debuts their Wedding & Bridal Collection

TACOMA, Wash., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confetë Gifts debuts their new Wedding collection with the intention of making wedding season gifting just a smidge easier after a Snipp study found that 91% of newly engaged couples register for gifts. The announcement comes after the company released their custom branding gifts earlier this year.

Confete Gifts & Party Boxes launches Wedding & Bridal Collection aimed at curating engagement gift boxes, bridesmaid proposals, groomsmen gifts, and bachelorette party boxes.
Confetë Gifts offers Custom & Branded gifting for businesses but their primary focus has been developing a platform where connections can be built across the United States. "Virtual Party Boxes is where it all started," said Jamie Taylor, owner of Confetë. She continued "Our goal has always been to make lasting relationships and showing gratitude. We realized that weddings are one of the most celebrated milestones where gifting plays a vital role. We wanted to make that easier". The Wedding & Bridal Collection allows newly engaged couples to propose to their bridal party, plan their parents wedding gifts, and even get gifts for themselves to celebrate their impending prenuptials.  The wedding collection features the trending bridesmaid proposal boxes, bachelorette party boxes, gifts for the newly engaged couple and more. 

Boxes included in the Wedding Box Series:

For the Newlyweds - "ENGAGED"

For the Groomsmen - "OLD FASHION BOX"

For the Bridesmaids - "BRIDESMAID"

For the Bachelorette - "POP FIZZ CLINK & CHEERS, BABE"

Choose to shop from their predesigned gift collection or make it more personal by building your own custom gift box.  Wedding boxes are now available to ship across the nation, from $48-$100. For more information on how to build the perfect wedding gift, visit www.confeteparty.com

About Confetë Party: Confetë Party Box is a self-funded, women-run company specializing in curated gift boxes and virtual party boxes that make your friends, clients and team members feel special — and make you look like the boss you are. Featured in the New York Times, Time Magazine, and Yahoo Finance, Confetë Party has changed the way we view connection through gifting and virtual partying.

