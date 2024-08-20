CONFETTO PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CONFETTO ARTIST MANAGEMENT

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Stegall, Founder of Confetto Productions, is proud to announce the launch of Confetto Artist Management and the appointment of Mike Williams as the Executive Vice President of Artist Management & Talent Acquisition. With over 25 years of experience in the music industry, Mike Williams brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role.

"After two decades of working closely with both venues and artists, I am beyond excited for Confetto Artist Management. This will allow us to support and nurture talent in a more profound and personalized way. Our goal is to provide artists with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in their careers," Stephanie Stegall says. "Mike's extensive background in artist management and his passion for helping artists succeed make him an invaluable addition to Confetto Artist Management. His expertise and dedication will ensure that our artists receive the best possible guidance and support."

Prior to joining Confetto Productions, Mike Williams established himself as a respected figure in artist management, having worked with renowned artists such as Pat Green, Cory Morrow, Robert Earl Keen, and The Lost Trailers. His successful tenure at 823 Management and subsequent launch of his own management company showcased his ability to negotiate deals with major labels, booking agencies, and sponsors, fostering partnerships with industry giants like Universal Republic, WME, Miller Brewing Company, and Justin Boots.

In addition to his work in artist management, Mike Williams has played a pivotal role in the entertainment production team for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, overseeing performances by top-tier acts such as George Strait, Garth Brooks, Lainey Wilson, Kid Rock, and many more. His experience in managing large-scale events and touring logistics further enhances his skill set and brings a unique perspective to artist management.

"I am thrilled to partner with Stephanie to launch Confetto Artist Management," comments Williams. "Stephanie's deep understanding of the music industry, coupled with my 25 years of experience, creates an ideal partnership for building a thriving artist management division."

About Confetto Productions:

Confetto Productions specializes in large-scale event production, entertainment procurement, project management, sales and operations leadership, and consulting services. We offer our personalized touch and exceptional experience to create and produce events ensuring no detail is overlooked.

Stephanie's storied resume spans over 20 years, most recently having worked with the Houston Astros for 10+ years as Vice President of Event Sales and Operations. During her time, she landed several large-scale concerts, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and Billy Joel, among others. She has booked high-profile sporting events, including the Canelo Alvarez vs. James Kirkland boxing match on HBO, Cricket All-Stars T20 match, the first ever MLB stadium appearance of the Savannah Bananas and the popular WWE Royal Rumble. Prior to her tenure with the Astros, Stephanie served as the Manager of Entertainment and Concert Production for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Media Contact: [email protected]

