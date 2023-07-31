Confiant at AdMonsters Ops: AI + Malvertising = ?

Confiant

31 Jul, 2023

Presentation about how AI makes malvertising more powerful - video on-demand

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confiant, the anti-malvertising leader for the ad tech industry, announces the on-demand availability of its AdMonsters Ops presentation AI + Malvertising = ? The presentation examines how AI makes malvertising increasingly more troublesome for advertisers and the ad tech ecosystem.

Watch the video now (https://hubs.la/Q01XXq2l0

Because of its reach and impact, AI has become virtually impossible to ignore in every industry, and is becoming increasingly troublesome in the ad tech sector because threat actors use it to enhance their malware, phishing, and scams. 

In this session Jerome Dangu, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Confiant, and Louis-David Mangin, CEO and Co-Founder, Confiant discuss the AI revolution, how AI is affecting ad tech, what to look out for, and how to keep users safe. 

Confiant, the cybersecurity leader in detecting and stopping Malvertising attacks, has built hundreds of integrations directly into the web's ad tech infrastructure. Confiant has unparalleled visibility to the malware, scams, and fraud serving through ads today. This presentation from their founders exposes how AI is already being used to exploit the ad tech marketplace.

About Confiant
Confiant is the cybersecurity leader in detecting and stopping Malvertising attacks. Having built hundreds of integrations directly into the web's ad tech infrastructure, Confiant has unparalleled visibility to the malware, scams, and fraud serving through ads today. Leveraging our security expertise, we deliver complete control over ads to publishers and ad platforms, also remediating quality issues, privacy violations, and mis-categorized ads. In publishing the industry's leading ad quality benchmark report and mapping the threat actors that use ads-as-an-attack-vector at Matrix.Confiant.com, Confiant is leading the charge in protecting users from criminals hijacking the ad tech supply chain. Trusted by customers like Microsoft, Paramount, and Magnite, we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year. 

SOURCE: CONFIANT
Contact Information:
Media Relations
(646) 397-4198
[email protected] 

SOURCE Confiant

