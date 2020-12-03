Confiant Hires PCH exec Steve Rubinstein for COO role

Formerly Head of Business Operations for PCH, Rubinstein brings more than 25 years of experience in operations, development and engineering. New Jersey native , and California resident Rubinstein has worked in Silicon Valley at large global tech companies like Apple and more recently 14 years as COO of the small but high-growth publisher, Topix.

"I've been a customer of Confiant's product for years and I'm thrilled to be a part of a company whose mission I admire and whose product I love. I look forward to helping them continue to grow and have an even bigger impact on controlling the ad experience," said Rubenstein

As COO of Topix, Rubinstein led the publisher's transition and sale to PCH from early discussion to fruition. "Steve's experience within the world of adtech, specifically with publishers, is only going to help us accelerate our initiatives in 2021 and beyond," said Louis-David Mangin, CEO and Co-founder of Confiant. "As we look to grow our product offerings and expand the team, Steve will be an integral addition to our executive function," he added.

Confiant's addition of Rubinstein as COO marks the beginning of a growth period for the SaaS platform and Ad Tech firm as the industry emerges from uncertainty generated by the current global climate. "2020 was definitely a test for the entire Ad Tech community, but we are seeing clear signs of growth and positivity in the market," stated Rubenstein.

In addition to growing the role of COO, Confiant has elevated Jason March to Senior Vice President of Sales, and brought in Morgan Martins as Head of Marketing.

