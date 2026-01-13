Confianza Announces Completion of Series Seed 2 Funding to Accelerate Growth and Platform Expansion

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Confianza, a comprehensive data and predictive analytics company, today announced the successful completion of its Series Seed 2 round of funding.

The funding will support the continued execution of Confianza's growth strategy, focusing investment on the expansion of client-facing resources, and advanced AI/ML analytics and predictive modeling capabilities to accelerate its growth within the insurance ecosystem. These investments will further strengthen Confianza's position in the insurance market while enabling expansion into additional industries and use cases with the proven value of its comprehensive data and analytics assets.

Confianza provides unique data and analytics solutions that improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of critical business processes. To date, the company has primarily served insurance carriers, MGA's and wholesale brokers across personal and commercial lines, helping clients drive improved outcomes, operational efficiency and increased profitable growth, across the entire policy lifecycle. With one of the largest linked databases of people and businesses, Confianza is uniquely positioned to build, train, and power models of all kinds, including AI-driven and predictive analytics models, while seamlessly embedding data into customer workflows. The company's deep expertise in AI/ML predictive modeling further differentiates its solutions within the data and analytics ecosystem.

"This funding reflects confidence in our strategy, our data assets, and the value we deliver to customers," said Greg Johnson, CEO of Confianza. "It allows us to continue investing responsibly while expanding the impact of our solutions."

Founded in 2020, Confianza serves organizations seeking data-driven solutions to improve risk selection, segmentation and profitable growth.

