Confidence enduring among European accommodations but skill-gap concerns and industry division loom, according to the 2025 European Accommodation Barometer

News provided by

Booking.com

Jul 02, 2025, 04:00 ET

AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2025  Today, Booking.com, released the fifth edition of its European Accommodation Barometer, featuring insights from 1,160 travel accommodation executives across Europe on the current outlook, opportunities and challenges facing the industry:

  • 63% of European accommodations expect positive business development in the coming six months. 62% plan to maintain existing levels of investment
  • 47% of European accommodations cite a lack of necessary skills or experience as a core barrier to hiring
  • Three in five cite high implementation costs (61%) and integration complexity (58%) as the biggest challenges to technology adoption
  • 53% of accommodations report a lack of technical expertise in their teams as a barrier to the adoption of digital technology and AI

This year's report, developed in partnership with Statista, paints an optimistic picture heading into the 2025 peak travel season, though independent and alternative accommodations continue to face greater headwinds across key areas including hiring for specialized roles, staff upskilling and digital technology adoption.

To download the full 2025 European Accommodation Barometer report and corresponding country-specific editions visit the Booking.com global media room.

