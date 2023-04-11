Confidence Expert DW Starr: Six Ways for Teens and Young Adults to Build Resilience and Self-Confidence in a Challenging World

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. teens and young adults are not just struggling; they are in crisis, says motivational speaker DW Starr.

"A crisis of poor self-confidence and self-worth is rampant," said Starr, a confidence expert who speaks at high schools, colleges, and youth groups. "The statistics are staggering, and the consequences are far-reaching into every area of their lives."

He said, "As a confidence expert, I am motivated to address their poor self-confidence. I'm using a formula I customized to help teens and young adults learn what they need to do to manifest the confidence that is already within them."

Here are six tools using the S.C.R.I.P.T. formula that teens and young adults can use to boost self-confidence and self-esteem:

Success - let them define what it means to them on their terms…not yours. Can Do Attitude - Remind them of examples in their past of having that attitude. Resilience - Give them examples of people who have or had it in their lives, such as a relative, educator, clergy, entertainer, athlete, or business person. Imagination - Have them imagine their future from a positive perspective and focus on six months, one year, five years, and beyond. Passion - Help them define what juices them, what gets them excited and Involved, what lights them up. Talk - (Self Talk) – Create a phrase they can repeat to replace the inner script and inner movie when it begins to play in their minds.

"By fostering a supportive and encouraging environment, parents and educators can play a crucial role in their teenagers' and young adults' development. By encouraging them to focus on building resilience, finding their passions, and adopting a positive outlook on life, they can navigate the challenges they face and build a successful future," Starr said.

"Many teens and young adults play out scripts and movies in their minds. Their conscious self-talk is often 'I'm not good enough,' 'I don't deserve success,' and 'I'm not worthy.' These inner movies run repeatedly and are often self-defeating.

I teach them how to change those scripts and re-direct those inner movies," Starr said.

"The sooner we teach people how to rewrite the script for their success and how to direct a better inner movie, the quicker they will increase their self-esteem, self-worth, and self-confidence." Starr said. "What will result are more productive, successful, and responsible lives."

Statistics

Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, warned in his Youth Advisory Report, "Nearly 50% of high school students in America say they feel persistently sad or hopeless. "

Here are but a few of the key factors:

Mental health problems are prevalent, with depression, anxiety, and stress being the key issues. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this problem, with their struggling to cope with social isolation, educational disruption, and financial hardships. Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health - study shows an association between the COVID-19 pandemic and impaired mental health and maladaptive brain development among 13- to 18-year-olds.

Substance abuse is a major problem. Many experiment with drugs and alcohol, leading to addiction, health problems, and even death. Monitoring the Future survey (N.I.D.A.) - 21.5% of 10th graders and 32.6% of 12th graders reported illicit drug use.

School and cyber bullying are a pervasive problem that severely impacts their mental health, causing anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. National Center for Education Statistics - 70.6% of students report having witnessed bullying in their school – over 71% say bullying is a problem.

Economic inequality causes low-income families to struggle to access higher education, healthcare, and other resources that would help them thrive.

Academic pressure causes feelings of intense need to excel academically, which leads to stress, anxiety, and burnout. Pew Research - 61% of teenagers reported feeling anxious about their academic abilities.

