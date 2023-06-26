Confidencial Inc Awarded Solution of the Year at PwC-Luxembourg's Cybersecurity & Privacy Day 2023

Recognized for demonstrating excellence at all levels from strategy to execution

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Confidencial Inc. proudly announces it has been awarded the jury's choice award for cybersecurity and privacy solution of the year at the PwC Cybersecurity & Privacy Day held in Luxembourg. Confidencial was one of five finalists chosen to present at this year's event showcasing the latest innovations to help CISOs, DPOs, and CEOs ensure they keep their organizations secure.

Confidencial was recognized for demonstrating excellence at all levels from strategy to execution. Its solution helps organizations protect sensitive information such as financial data, intellectual property, and personally identifiable information (PII) within critical business documents.

Confidencial's unique approach to securing business documents works within native business applications and allows organizations to protect sensitive information at a granular level. A single copy of a document can be distributed to multiple individuals with each person only allowed to view the portion of the information you have specified for their eyes only. Additionally, a powerful audit and tracking dashboard provides organizations with a real-time view of the movement and access to their secure documents inside and outside the organization to help prevent outside or insider threats that would intentionally or accidentally expose sensitive non-public information.

"We are honored to be recognized by the PWC Cybersecurity and Privacy Day jury team as the cybersecurity solution of the year. This prize is a validation of the novelty of our approach to protecting unstructured data and the importance of the pain points we are addressing in many sectors including financial services, defense and aerospace, professional services, technology, and life sciences," said Karim Eldefrawy, CTO and Co-founder - Confidencial.

About Confidencial Inc.
Confidencial is a Menlo Park, California-based provider of privacy-enhancing technologies for securing sensitive information and collaboration for modern distributed enterprises and is a spin-out of SRI International. Its core technology integrates with native business applications and enables zero-trust sharing of unstructured documents on a need-to-know basis inside and outside the enterprise. Confidencial's technology was originally developed under Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) programs, and its founding team is composed of leading business software executives and cybersecurity and cryptography experts.

For more information, please visit www.confidencial.io.

SOURCE Confidencial Inc

